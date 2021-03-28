Yusuf Pathan Tests Positive For COVID-19 With Mild Symptoms, Quarantined At His Residence

Former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and is quarantined at his residence, the cricketer informed on Saturday. Yusuf Pathan's announcement came after Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday morning. Taking to Twitter, Yusuf Pathan informed that he was taking all the necessary precautions and requested those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. Yusuf Pathan along with Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan among others were a part of India Legends at the recently concluded Road Safety World Series (RSWS).

Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19

Former Indian cricketer 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and is quarantined at his residence. Sachin Tendulkar broke the news of his COVID-19 test result on Twitter and informed that he was following all the protocols advised by the doctors. Further, Sachin Tendulkar revealed that the other members of his family had tested negative for COVID-19. The Master Blaster thanked healthcare professionals for supporting him.

Maharashtra reports 35,726 new COVID-19 cases

On Saturday, March 27, Maharashtra recorded 35,726 novel coronavirus cases taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 26,73,461. At present, there are 3,03,475 active cases in the state. With 14,523 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 23,14,579. With Mumbai recording 6123 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.

166 deaths — 20 each from Akola and Nagpur, 15 from Nandurbar, 12 from Mumbai, 10 each from Nashik and Pune, 7 from Parbhani, 6 from Amravati, 5 each from Wardha, Aurangabad, Solapur, Panvel and Kalyan Dombivali, 4 each from Navi Mumbai, Jalgaon and Pimpri Chinchwad, three each from Buldhana, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur and Raigad, two each from Mira Bhayandar, Nanded and Gadchiroli and one each from Gondia, Chandrapur, Washim, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Kolhapur, Vasai Virar and Ulhasnagar were reported on Saturday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 101 occurred in the last 48 hours, 26 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 54,073 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 1,91,92,750 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 14,88,701 persons are under home quarantine, 15,644 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 13.93 per cent, 86.58 per cent and 2.02 per cent respectively.

