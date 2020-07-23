Yuvraj Singh Requests Sachin To Give Him Easier Challenges In Future; Posts BTS Video

Yuvraj Singh has requested Sachin Tendulkar to come up with easy social media challenges in the future. It had so happened that a couple of months ago, Sachin had blindfolded himself and was seen balancing the ball with the edge of the bat like a pro even without letting it get away once and at the same time, also issued an open challenge to Yuvraj. Even though Yuvi accepted the challenge and was also able to complete the task, he has now admitted that it was not at all easy in the first place.

'Bloopers': Yuvraj Singh

The southpaw posted a video on Instagram where he compiled a series of behind the scenes moments i.e. 'Bloopers' of how much efforts he had to put in for giving Tendulkar a run for his money. In the video, the veteran all-rounder could be seen trying to middle the ball with a 'Belan' and also with the bat but to no avail.

The 2011 World Cup winner then requested his former team-mate, a good friend, and role model to give him an easy task next time around.

Yuvraj Singh's cricketing career and what's in store for him?

The southpaw called it a day from international cricket on June 10, 2019. Yuvraj, who was adjudged Player of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup for having scored 362 runs and scalping 15 wickets was sidelined from the national team after the away bilateral series against West Indies in 2017 after which he never donned the Indian jersey again. The ex-middle-order batsman was last seen in action during the Road Safety World Series earlier this year where he was playing for the India Legends led by the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. The event was called off due to the global pandemic.

The star all-rounder was released by the four-time winners and defending champions Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2020 Auctions and went unsold as no team had shown any interesting in buying him for IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to coronavirus fear.

READ: Yuvraj Singh Hits Gaurav Kapoor For A First-ball Six During Their Social Media Interaction