Yuvraj And Hazel's Baby Announcement Leave Fans In Delight; 'Enjoy Your New Innings'

As Yuvraj Singh and his wife, Hazel Keech recently left the fans thrilled by announcing that they have become parents to a baby boy, the fans have been expressing their delight on social media by wishing the best to the couple. Yuvraj and Hazel took to their respective social media handles and announced they had been blessed with a baby boy.

Fans pour in love for Yuvraj, Hazel and the new-born

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech recently announced the birth of a baby boy and received numerous wishes from celebrity artists as well as their fans. Many fans took to Yuvraj Singh's official Twitter handle and dropped in congratulatory messages for him and his family on the arrival of a baby in their home. Many of them also wished the newly-born baby lots of happiness, success and prosperity while others began speculating whether Yuvraj's son will;l also turn out to be a cricketer in future.

Congratulations both of you 💖 — Anurag Shinde 💙 (@imAShinde18) January 25, 2022

Junior singh nu welcome te veer bhabhi nu vadhaiyaan ❤️❤️ — Sukhman (@Superman_Sandhu) January 25, 2022

Congratulations bhai.. May almighty bless him with lots of happiness, success and prosperity... ❤️❤️❤️ — Satark 🧡🤍💚 🕊️ (@Arya_Satark) January 25, 2022

On the other hand, as Yuvraj and Hazel posted the announcement on Instagram as well, many celebrities showered them with tons of wishes. Sports personalities and celebrities namely Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Irfan Pathan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gattu Kapoor, VVS Laxman, Piyush Chawla, Preity Zinta, Chris Gayle, Sania Mirza, Sourav Ganguly, Saina Nehwal, Munaf Patel and others dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section to express their happiness. Take a look at some of the reactions-

Yuvraj Singh penned an announcement on social media revealing that he and Hazel Keech had been blessed with a baby boy. He wrote, "To all ur fans, family and friends. We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Love, Hazel and Yuvraj" (sic)

Image: Instagram/yuvisofficial