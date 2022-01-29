Yuvraj & Shamsi React With Opposing Views As Uganda U19 Bowler Indulges In 'Mankading'

The "Mankading" concept has been a huge topic of discussion in the cricket fraternity with cricketers and experts forming different opinions regarding the same. The ICC Under 19 World Cup has witnessed Mankading incidents in the past and the ongoing Under 19 World Cup was no different with yet another Mankad episode becoming the topic of discussion.

Under 19 World Cup: Yuvraj Singh, Tabraiz Shamsi share opinions on Mankading incident

The Mankading incident was witnessed in the match between Uganda U19 and the Papua New Guinea U19. The two players in the spotlight are Uganda U19 bowler Joseph Baguma and Papua New Guinea U19 batsman John Kariko. The incident happened in the 16th over of the PNG's innings, when Joesph Baguma dismissed PNG batter John Kariko at the non-strikers' end without bowling.

Former India Cricketer Yuvraj Singh was however unhappy with the incident and termed it "Absolutely poor". On the other hand, South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi showed support toward the episode stating "Nothing wrong with this if the batsman was out of his crease before the ball was bowled ....bowlers get penalised even if they overstep by a millimeter by mistake and a free hit is given so batsmen should stay behind the crease too."

Uganda U19 beat the Papua New Guinea U19

Keeping aside the Mankading incident, the Uganda U19 played well to register a win over Papua New Guinea U19. After winning the toss the Uganda U19 team decided to bat first. The team posted a total of 123 on the board, with Cyrus Kakuru top-scoring for the team with 65 off 59 deliveries.

John Kariko was the best bowler for the Papua New Guinea side completing a five-wicket haul. In reply, the Papua New Guinea batting lineup failed to stand against Uganda U19 bowlers and was bowled out for just 88. 8 Batsmen could not even cross the double mark.

Only three bowlers were used by the Uganda side with Juma Miyaji being the pick of the bowlers picking up 4 wickets in his 9 overs and giving away only 29 runs. Apart from Miyaji, Joseph Baguma and Matthew Musinguzi also chipped in with 5 wickets between them as well.