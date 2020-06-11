Yuvraj Singh Claims First Meeting With Sachin Tendulkar Was Like 'shaking Hands With God'

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday took to Twitter and recalled that he felt like 'shaking hands with God' after his first meeting with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. Yuvraj Singh's tweet was in response to Tendulkar’s in which he recalled his first memory with the southpaw. Yuvraj Singh completed one year of his retirement on Wednesday and Tendulkar marked the occasion by tweeting a special message for the former cricketer

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Thanks Fans For Showering Love On Retirement Anniversary

MissYouYuvi trends on Yuvraj Singh retirement anniversary

On June 10, 2019, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket after serving Indian cricket for 19 long years. On Wednesday, 'MissYouYuvi' began to trend on Twitter as fans recalled the day Yuvraj Singh called time on his glorious career.

Also read: Yuvraj Singh's One-year Retirement Anniversary Leads To 'Miss You Yuvi' Trend On Twitter

MissYouYuvi: Sachin Tendulkar message for Yuvraj Singh

As #MissYouYuvi began to trend online on Wednesday, Sachin Tendulkar penned down a special message for the former all-rounder in which he spoke about his first memory being noticing the Punjab cricketer's athletic ability during a training camp in Chennai. Sachin Tendulkar also wrote that Yuvraj Singh had the ability to clear any ground in the world.

It’s been a year since You(Vi) retired..



My first memory of you was during the Chennai camp & I couldn’t help but notice that you were very athletic & deceptively quick at Point. I needn’t talk about your 6 hitting ability, it was evident you could clear any ground in the world. pic.twitter.com/QNpZEQ4vel — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 10, 2020

Yuvraj Singh responds to Sachin Tendulkar's #MissYouYuvi tweet

Yuvraj Singh, in his tweet, thanked Sachin Tendulkar for continuing to help him throughout his career and teaching him to believe in his abilities. He further wrote that he will be playing the same role for young cricketers that Sachin Tendulkar played for him and he is looking forward to many more wonderful memories with the Master Blaster

Thank u Master. When we 1st met, I felt I have shaken hands with god. U’ve guided me in my toughest phases. U taught me to believe in my abilities. I’ll play the same role for youngsters that you played for me. Looking 4wd to many more wonderful memories with you🙌🏻 https://t.co/YNVLMAxYMg — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 10, 2020

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Touched With VVS Laxman's 'special' Tribute For Him On Cancer Survivors Day

Yuvraj Singh reply to fans for their #MissYouYuvi messages

Apart from responding to Sachin Tendulkar's MissYouYuvi tweet, the 38-year-old also thanked fans for their MissYouYuvi messages. He wrote that he was overwhelmed and full of gratitude fo their messages and cricket will always be his life and his admirers will be an irreplaceable part of him.

Also read: Yuvraj Singh Pokes Fun At Gautam Gambhir For 'not Smiling' In Latest Instagram Post

Yuvraj Singh trolls Gautam Gambhir

Even before the MissYouYuvi messages flooded online on Wednesday, Yuvraj Singh recently trolled former India opener Gautam Gambhir over his recent social media post. Gambhir posted a picture with an intense look on his face and comically captioned the post saying that his expression in the picture was often seen whenever he edged an outswinger to the slip cordon. Yuvraj Singh gave a funny response to the post saying that at least the emoji use din captioned has smiled. Gautam Gambhir, in his reply, said that the emoji is trolling him just like how Yuvraj does always.

(IMAGE: SACHIN TENDULKAR / TWITTER)