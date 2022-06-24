Yuvraj Singh And Harbhajan Singh Express Concern Over Assam Floods: 'Really Devastating'

Former Team India cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh took to their official social media accounts on Friday to express concern about the devastating floods that have wreaked havoc in Assam. As per the latest update, seven more people have died in the Assam floods taking the cumulative death toll to 108, reported PTI on Friday.

Yuvraj & Harbhajan express concern over Assam floods 2022

Both Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, on June 24, offered their prayers to everyone affected by the devastating Assam floods. Speaking about the grave situation in the state, so far 30 out of 35 districts have been categorised as flood-affected regions with thousands of people reeling under the devastating aftermath of the rains. As of now, a total of 45,34,048 residents have been said to be adversely affected by the torrential rains and rain-related incidents in the state.

Really devastating visuals of the #AssamFloods. Prayers for those who have lost their lives 🙏🏻 Hope the authorities are able to control the situation soon and provide relief to the families that have been displaced from their homes — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 24, 2022

My heartfelt prayers for all the people affected by the floods in Assam. Huge respect for everyone working day and night to help and support them. In this tough time, let us all come forward and help the people of Assam in whatever way we can. #AssamFloods2022 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 24, 2022

In addition to the impact on people, hectares of land and crops have also been damaged in the floods and rains with Barpeta being the worst-affected district in terms of agricultural damage. As per the recent updates, crops across 1,00,869.76 hectares of land have been destroyed, while 592 hectares in eight districts have been also damaged. Speaking of the efforts from authorities to aid people in the time of this crisis, relief camps have been set up around the state giving shelters to around 2,84,875 persons.

Assamese cricketer Riyan Parag raises concerns about floods

Taking to his official Twitter account on June 21, Assamese cricketer Riyan Parag had expressed concerns about the floods in his home state. He highlighted that several had been displaced as a result, while the dreams of several others had been shattered. It is important to note that this is not the first time that Assam has been affected by floods as a similar crisis was witnessed in 2019.

If you can celebrate the tea of Assam, you must also be concerned for the floods of Assam.



So many displaced. Homes ruined. Dreams shattered.



Get well soon, my dear Assam. Every small little help will count. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 — Riyan Paragg (@ParagRiyan) June 21, 2022

On that occasion, Parag had made a contribution of Rs 1 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), a gesture that was sincerely appreciated by the then CM Sarbananda Sonowal. Sonowal had taken to his official Twitter handle to express his gratitude to youngsters like Parag for coming forward in difficult times.

Thank you @ParagRiyan for your contribution of ₹ 1 Lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.



It is heartening to see the young generation coming forward in large numbers to help those affected during #AssamFloods. pic.twitter.com/8HcAOa8iih — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) July 20, 2019

(With inputs from PTI)