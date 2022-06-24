Last Updated:

Yuvraj Singh And Harbhajan Singh Express Concern Over Assam Floods: 'Really Devastating'

Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh took to their social media accounts on Friday to express concern about the devastating floods that have wreaked havoc in Assam.

Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh on Assam Floods 2022

Former Team India cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh took to their official social media accounts on Friday to express concern about the devastating floods that have wreaked havoc in Assam. As per the latest update, seven more people have died in the Assam floods taking the cumulative death toll to 108, reported PTI on Friday.

Yuvraj & Harbhajan express concern over Assam floods 2022

Both Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, on June 24, offered their prayers to everyone affected by the devastating Assam floods. Speaking about the grave situation in the state, so far 30 out of 35 districts have been categorised as flood-affected regions with thousands of people reeling under the devastating aftermath of the rains. As of now, a total of 45,34,048 residents have been said to be adversely affected by the torrential rains and rain-related incidents in the state. 

In addition to the impact on people, hectares of land and crops have also been damaged in the floods and rains with Barpeta being the worst-affected district in terms of agricultural damage. As per the recent updates, crops across 1,00,869.76 hectares of land have been destroyed, while 592 hectares in eight districts have been also damaged. Speaking of the efforts from authorities to aid people in the time of this crisis, relief camps have been set up around the state giving shelters to around 2,84,875 persons.

Assamese cricketer Riyan Parag raises concerns about floods

Taking to his official Twitter account on June 21, Assamese cricketer Riyan Parag had expressed concerns about the floods in his home state. He highlighted that several had been displaced as a result, while the dreams of several others had been shattered. It is important to note that this is not the first time that Assam has been affected by floods as a similar crisis was witnessed in 2019.

On that occasion, Parag had made a contribution of Rs 1 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), a gesture that was sincerely appreciated by the then CM Sarbananda Sonowal. Sonowal had taken to his official Twitter handle to express his gratitude to youngsters like Parag for coming forward in difficult times.

(With inputs from PTI)

