Yuvraj Singh & Hazel Keech Welcome Baby Boy; Thank God For The Blessing

Former Indian international cricketer Yuvraj Singh and British−Mauritian film actor and model Hazel Keech have announced that they've welcomed a baby boy into the world. Here's the couple's post, shared by Hazel Keech:

To all ur fans, family and friends. We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Love, Hazel and Yuvraj

Further, Hazel requested for privacy as she rejoiced the addition of a new member to the couple’s family. The news comes shortly after the 39-year-old former Cricketer took a break from his career to spend more time with the family. Yuvraj, too, took to the photo-blogging site and shared a post to announce the arrival of their baby boy.

Yuvraj had announced on Instagram that he will resume playing cricket in February 2022. “God decides your destiny !!On public demand il be back on the pitch hopefully in February ! Ain’t nothing like this feeling ! Thank you for your love and wishes mean a lot to me ! Keep supporting India, it’s our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times,” he had written in a post in November, last year.

The former India all-rounder’s wife surprised his fans with the news of their first child together just around the time of Yuvraj’s comeback. The left-handed batter had announced retirement from international cricket in June 2019 but wil return to play for India in T20 leagues.

Image: Instagram/@hazelkeechofficial