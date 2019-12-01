Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech Celebrate 3rd Anniversary With Adorable Wishes For Each Other

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary on Saturday. Both took to Instagram and shared their heartfelt anniversary wishes for each other by posting their selfies as a couple. Yuvraj Singh captioned the post by expressing how it is unbelievable to him that they've been married for 3 years already. On the other hand, Hazel Keech stated that even though a lot has changed since they've been married, their love remains the same.

Take a look at their adorable posts for each other:

Yuvraj Singh, the former Indian cricketer, played in all forms of games in the Indian Cricket Team. He got married to model and actor Hazel Keech in November 2016. The two got married in the presence of family and friends in a traditional Sikh ceremony at the Fatehgarh Sahib Gurudwara near Chandigarh.

Yuvraj Singh: India's World Cup Man

One of India's cricket pillars in the limited formats of the game, Yuvraj Singh has represented India in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is. The former cricketer scored 1900 runs in Tests while scoring another 8,701 in ODIs and a further 1177 in T20Is. Yuvraj Singh played a pivotal role in India’s two World Cup wins - ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011. Yuvraj Singh was named Man of the series in the 2011 World Cup after he scored 342 runs and picked up 15 wickets. Yuvraj Singh was diagnosed with cancer in 2011. He made a comeback to the side post-recovery but failed to be part of the team on a consistent basis. Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement on June 10, 2019, from all formats of the game.

