Yuvraj Singh & Hazel Keech Welcome Baby Boy: Ganguly, Mirza Lead Congratulatory Messages

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech on Tuesday welcomed a baby boy, the news of which was shared by the cricketer on his social media handle. Both Yuvraj and Hazel posted identical tweets through their respective official social media accounts to share the good news. The couple had got married in 2016. Sourav Ganguly, Sania Mirza and others celebrities congratulated the couple for welcoming new addition in the family.

Sourav Ganguly, Sania Mirza congratulate Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech on becoming parents

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh both asked to respect privacy as they welcomed the baby boy in the family. The caption of the post read "To all our fans, family and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Love, Hazel and Yuvraj,"

Sania Mirza congratulated the couple by posting two heart emojis while current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly in his message wrote Congratulations younnngggg....u must be super happy

Yuvraj Singh retirement date

During a press conference in Mumbai in June 2019, Yuvraj announced his international retirement. "I would've never imagined doing this when I started my career," the left-handed all-rounder said of his fortune to have played 400-plus games for India at the highest level. Since retiring, the Punjab cricketer has featured in a number of franchise leagues and last year featured in the Road Safety World Series, where he was a part of the team led by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

However back in November last year Yuvraj Singh had shared a post on his official Instagram handle, where he promised to be back on the pitch in February on public demand. "God decides your destiny !! On public demand, I'll be back on the pitch hopefully in February! Ain’t nothing like this feeling! Thank you for your love and wishes mean a lot to me! Keep supporting 🇮🇳 it’s our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times,"