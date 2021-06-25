Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, AB De Villiers Could Play In Australia's T20 League: Report

A tier-three cricket club in Australia is in talks with former international players, such as Chris Gayle and Yuvraj Singh, to appear for them in a T20 competition. According to Cricket Australia, Mulgrave Cricket Club, which is part of Melbourne's Eastern Cricket Association (ECA), claims to be negotiating with Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, Brian Lara, AB de Villiers, and a few other cricket superstars, to appear for them in ECA's T20 Cup this summer. The club has already appointed former Sri Lanka cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya as their head coach. Tillakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga have reportedly agreed to play for the club in the competition.

"We've secured Dilshan, we've secured Sanath, we've secured Tharanga. And now we are working on finalising agreements with a few other potential players. We are in negotiations, and with Chris (Gayle) and Yuvraj, we are nearly 85 to 90 percent there. We need to finalise a few things but it looks really good," Mulgrave president Milan Pullenayegam was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

'Still looking for sponsors'

However, to secure the above-mentioned international players to play in the competition, the club will need to get its finances in place. Pullenayegam has said the club is aware of the expenses that will come up in case these players agree to take part in the T20 Cup, adding "We are still looking for more sponsors to back us up". The potential signings are not expected to play together in the same match, instead, they will be rotated continuously through the six matches Mulgrave is scheduled to play.

Brian Lara and Yuvraj Singh last played in Australia in an exhibition match to raise funds for the 2020 bushfire. Meanwhile, Chris Gayle appeared in the fifth edition of the Big Bash League for Melbourne Renegades in 2015-16. Chris Gayle is the only active international player amongst the potential signings. Gayle has been named in the West Indies T20I squad that will play a five-match series against Australia next month.

(Image Credit: AP)