Yuvraj Singh Delights Fans With Moves On Govinda's 'Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye' Song; WATCH

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is known for entertaining fans with his witty sense of humour on social media. The former cricketer recently shared a video on his official Instagram handle, where he can be seen grooving on Govinda's famous song Kisi disco mein jaaye. The video has garnered more than 2.45 lakh likes since being shared a couple of days ago. Yuvraj posted the video with a caption that read, "Weekend vibes".

The 40-year-old is seen in the video walking down the stairs holding a speaker that is playing the song. In the video, Yuvraj is wearing a white shirt and jeans with sunglasses. The post has received more than 1 million views. Netizens have flooded the comment section of the post with messages requesting him to make a comeback to cricket. "Plzzz come back paji.." one user wrote. "Yuvi paaji suna hai aap medaan me wapasi kr rhe ho," another individual wrote.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj recently hinted at a possible comeback to the field by sharing a video where he can be seen packing his cricket kit and heading for his first training session in a long time. On being asked why is he packing his kits, Yuvraj said, “I thought let's practice a bit of cricket today, you never know if any tournament comes up”.

Didn’t do too bad, did I? 🤪 Super excited for what’s coming up! pic.twitter.com/MztAU5nyZJ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 16, 2022

Yuvraj Singh's career

Yuvraj continued to compete in the Indian Premier League until 2019 despite having played his last international match for India in 2017. He participated in his final IPL season for the Mumbai Indians (MI) team, albeit only for four games. The World Cup-winning player announced his retirement from all forms of the game in June 2019. Yuvraj played a total of 132 matches in the IPL and scored 2,750 runs at an average of 24.77 and with a strike rate of 129.72. He also picked 36 IPL wickets in his career.

Yuvraj represented India in 304 50-over matches, in which he amassed 8,701 runs, and claimed 111 wickets. He also played 40 Tests and 58 T20I games for the country, where he scored 1,900 and 1,177 runs, respectively. He claimed 10 wickets in red-ball cricket and 28 wickets in the shortest format. He also assisted India in winning the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. He was the player of the tournament in the 2011 World Cup.