Yuvraj Singh Disappointed With India's Effort; 'Guys Looking At Each Other On Over Throws'

In the first India vs South Africa ODI match, Team India were on the losing side as they failed to overcome a feisty Proteas side. India lost by 31 runs but were thoroughly outclassed with the bat and with the ball. Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh watched the highlights of the game and said he was disappointed with the Indian team's fielding. He was critical of the players' determination to win and their will to give their all for the team.

"Watching the highlights, disappointed with the fielding! Guys looking at each other on overthrows expecting the other guy to field I mean you need to put your body on the line for every run, that’s what our generation taught us. Losing and winning is part of the game but not like this," wrote Yuvraj on Twitter.

watching the highlights disapnted with the fielding ! Guys looking at each other on over throws expecting the other guy to field I mean u need to put your body on line for every run that’s what our generation taught us Loosing and winning is part of the game but not like this — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 20, 2022

IND vs SA 1st ODI: India unable to cope with South Africa's Van der Dussen and Bavuma

Coming back to the first India vs South Africa ODI match, the hosts emerged victorious on the back of two superb centuries from Bavuma and Van der Dussen. The duo scored 139 runs between them to help South Africa post a target of 297 runs in 50 overs. While Bavuma played a slow and very assured innings as he too got to his century and ended up with 110 runs in 143 balls before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah. Van der Dussen was in stunning form in the last game and scored a century he managed to get 129* runs in just 96 balls. Apart from Bumrah, who had earlier dismissed Janneman Malan for 6 runs, Ravichandran Ashwin also scalped a wicket for India.

In reply, Team India were restricted for 265/8 in 50 overs. Shikhar Dhawan was in superb form in the last game as scored 79 runs off 84 balls and looked really strong. Virat Kohli also looked like he was in high flying form as he got to his half-century but just soon after he departed for 51 runs in 63 balls. The rest of the Indian batting line-up faltered yet again as the side failed to chase down a relatively low total of 296 runs. Shardul Thakur in the end scored a classy fifty but it went in vain as India lost by 31 runs.

Image: AP/PTI