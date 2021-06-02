Yuvraj Singh Donation For Corona Revealed By Cricketer Himself In A Special Message

The wrath of the deadly second wave of coronavirus pandemic has severely affected the lives of lakhs of individuals across India. People are coming forward and extending their support in the battle against the ungodly virus. Cricketers' donation for Covid-19 has been immense, with a number of them coming forward to aid the nation in these times of crisis.

Yuvraj Singh donation for corona

Several cricketing stars have come forward with monetary and non-monetary to help India cope with the coronavirus pandemic. This has made fans wonder about Yuvraj Singh donation for corona. Let's take a look at how the veteran cricketer has contributed to India's fight against the raging pandemic.

On Tuesday, Yuvraj Singh foundation started a campaign named 'Mission 1000 Beds', which was revealed by the cricketer himself in a video on Instagram. Through the noble crusade, the Yuvraj Singh foundation aims to distribute 1000 beds among hospitals that are located in the worst affected regions in the country. The foundation is also partnering with government medical colleges and army hospitals to provide them with space for beds and look after the facility. Yuvraj also said that their mission is to stop the shortage of beds, oxygen cylinders and medical equipment in the country.





Last year, on April 5, Yuvraj had also pledged a donation of INR 50 lakh to the PM CARES Fund. This was the same day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked the nation's people to light a candle on their balcony at 9 p.m. for 9 minutes. Yuvraj Singh had also supported this message by the Prime Minister. In recent times, Yuvraj Singh uses his social media handles to amplify all the medical requests of people in need.



We are stronger when we stand united.



I will be lighting a candle tonight at 9pm for 9 minutes. Are you with me?



On this great day of solidarity, I pledge Rs. 50 Lakhs to the #PMCaresFunds. Please do your bit too!@narendramodi#9pm9minutes #IndiaFightsCorona — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 5, 2020



Cricketers' donation for Covid-19

Cricketers are coming forward to donate after the Pat Cummins donation. The cricketers' donation for Covid-19 include players like Sheldon Jackson, Nicholas Pooran and Jaydev Unadkat donating part of their IPL salaries to fight the ongoing crisis. While Shikhar Dhawan has donated INR 20 lakh and all his man of the match prize money for buying oxygen cylinders, the Pandya brothers have donated 200 oxygen concentrators. SRH player Shreevats Goswami has also donated INR 90,000 while IPL commentator Aakash Chopra also contributed to the Gautam Gambhir Foundation.

Yuvraj Singh net worth

According to caknowledge.com, Yuvraj Singh's net worth figure is estimated to be around INR 258 crore (USD 35 million). The figure comprises his earning from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former cricket player and his earnings for the Indian Premier League. Yuvraj Singh's immense popularity made him a popular name amongst brands, and he has had associations with Pepsi, Reebok, Royal Stag, Puma, Revital, and many more over the years. The cricketer's YouWeCan ventures have successfully invested in several start-ups across the country as well.

Yuvraj Singh cancer post-2011 World Cup

The Yuvraj Singh cancer news came into the limelight after the conclusion of the 2011 World Cup. In 2011, Singh's cancer treatment was done in Boston and Indianapolis. In March 2012, he was discharged from the hospital after completing the third and final cycle of chemotherapy and returned to India in April.

Disclaimer: The above Yuvraj Singh net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

IMAGE SOURCE: ICC TWITTER