Yuvraj Singh Dons India's 2011 WC Jersey To Celebrate A Decade Of The Historic Triumph

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh came forward with a very special message on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of Team India's historic World Cup 2011 triumph.

It was on this very day exactly a decade ago that India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium to win their second World Cup after a long wait of 28 years.

'It's been 10 years': Yuvraj Singh

Donning the 2011 World Cup jersey once again to make the occasion special, Yuvraj went on to say that it has been 10 years and time has flown by so quickly.

"It's been 10 years when we won the last World Cup. Time has gone by so quickly. The whole team wanted to win the World Cup so badly especially, for Sachin because we all knew that it was going to be his last World Cup and even we wanted to win this World Cup in India which no country had ever done before (Prior to 2011 World Cup, no host country had succeeded in lifting the coveted trophy on their home soil)", said Yuvi in a video posted by him on his official Twitter handle. READ | Pietersen & Yuvraj's banter on Twitter after Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19

"It was really special for us. I mean I can't really put it in words because those emotions can't really be expressed", the ex-middle-order batsman added.

April 2, 2011 - a day when history was created! We wanted to win the WC for India & for the master @sachin_rt who carried the nation’s expectations over decades!



Indebted to be able to represent India & bring glory to our nation ðŸ™ðŸ» ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ #AlwaysBleedBlue #WC2011 @ICC @BCCI pic.twitter.com/kCR7pTL6Bx — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 2, 2021

A dream World Cup for Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj was an integral part of the Men In Blue's World Cup triumph in 2011. He finished the tournament with 15 wickets and 315 runs in nine matches and was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for his outstanding all-round performance. However, he was not in the best of health during that competition.

The dashing left-handed batsman was in deep discomfort and was seen vomiting on the field at regular intervals during India's final league match against West Indies Nonetheless, he overcame all the obstacles and went on to score a match-winning century in the sweltering Chennai heat. He also contributed with the ball with a couple of scalps as the hosts won that contest by 80 runs.

Months after the historic triumph, the iconic all-rounder was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in his left lung and underwent chemotherapy treatment in Boston and Indianapolis.