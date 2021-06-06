Yuvraj Singh Echoes Ravi Shastri's Idea For WTC Final Format; 'NZ Have Edge Over India'

Team India's former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has suggested a change in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) format and feels that India is at a 'slight disadvantage' before they take on New Zealand in the first-ever ICC WTC Final in Southampton. The Indian team, which landed in England on Thursday, goes into the game starting June 18 in Southampton with limited preparation time while New Zealand are already playing a two-Test series against hosts England. Although Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri during the pre-departure press conference had said that there is no advantage for any team, Yuvraj Singh thinks otherwise.

Yuvraj Singh opines to change WTC format; NZ have edge over India

News agency PTI quoted Yuvraj Singh who said that the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand should have been a three-match tie as the current schedule puts Virat Kohli's men at a 'slight disadvantage'. "I feel in a situation like this, there should be a best of 3 Tests, because if you lose the first one then you can come back in the next two. India will have a slight disadvantage because New Zealand are already playing Test cricket in England," said Yuvraj Singh as reported by PTI.

"There are 8-10 practice sessions but there's no substitute for match-practice. It will be an even contest but New Zealand will have an edge," added Yuvraj.

Notably, Ravi Shastri, the head coach of the Indian Cricket team, during the pre-departure press conference had suggested that a 'best of three finals' would have been ideal to decide the winner of the inaugural Test Championship.

Yuvraj Singh calls Team India's batting line-up stronger than New Zealand

Although Yuvraj Singh said that New Zealand holds an edge over India in the WTC Final, the cricketer said Team India's batting line-up is much stronger than Kane Williamson-led Black Caps. "I do believe India is very strong because lately we have been winning outside the country. I think our batting is stronger, in bowling they are at par," said Yuvraj.

The 2011 World Cup hero said Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will have to get used to the Dukes ball quickly in their maiden appearance as openers in England.

Yuvraj Singh cautions openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill over Dukes ball

Yuvraj Singh said, "Rohit Sharma is very experienced now in Test matches. He has almost 7 hundreds, 4 hundreds as opener. But both Rohit and Shubman Gill have not opened in England ever."

"They know the challenge, the Dukes Ball swings early. They have to get used to the conditions quickly. In England, it's important to take it one session at a time. In the morning, the ball swings and seams, in the afternoon you can score runs, after Tea, it swings again. As a batsman, if you can adapt to these things, you can be successful," added Yuvraj Singh

Gill impressed in his maiden series in Australia but did not get runs in the home series against England. Yuvraj wants him to draw confidence from the performance in Australia. "Shubman is a very young guy, still inexperienced but he should feel confident about his success in Australia. So, if he has the belief, he can do well anywhere else in the world," said Yuvraj.

(Story Inputs: PTI)

(Image Credits: PTI/AP)