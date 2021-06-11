Yuvraj Singh Fondly Remembers How MS Dhoni Reacted After He Hit Six Sixes In An Over

Yuvraj Singh took the cricketing world by storm when he had smashed English pacer Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over during the ICC World T20 2007 group stage match between India & England that was contested at Kingsmead in Durban.

Yuvraj Singh's devastating knock came at a time when the MS Dhoni-led side were in a tight spot as they had to beat England in their group game to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Speaking of MS Dhoni, Yuvi has revealed that his then Indian skipper was a happy man after the former had clobbered six sixes in an over.

Yuvraj Singh describes MS Dhoni's emotions

“I think MS was very happy. If you’re the captain and the other guy is just hitting six after six, you’re just happy that the score is increasing and it was a must-win game,” said Yuvraj Singh while speaking to renowned sports anchor and broadcaster Gaurav Kapur on the ’22 Yarns’ podcast.

In fact, MS Dhoni who was standing at the non-strikers' end had the best seat in the house as he was able to witness a batting blockbuster from one of his finest talents who was at the peak of his career back then.

The penultimate over of the Indian innings that was bowled by the then-emerging pacer Stuart Broad would go on to become a part of the cricketing folklore. The first delivery of Stuart Broad's over was dispatched over deep mid-wicket, while the second went over backward square leg. The third one flew over wide long-off and the fourth delivery went over the deep point to a full toss delivery. The fifth was dispatched over square leg and the final ball of Broad's over was hit over wide long-on.

Those six sixes helped Yuvraj Singh reach his half-century off just 12 balls, which was the fastest in a T20I. The knock remains the fastest half-century to date. The southpaw finished the innings on 58 in 16 balls, helping India reach 218 for 4. In reply, England were restricted to 200/6, as the MS Dhoni-led side won the match by an 18-run margin.

