Yuvraj Singh Funny Memes Rule Social Media After All-rounder Stars In Road Safety 2021 Win

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh carried his staggering form in the Road Safety World Series final against Sri Lanka on Sunday as he smashed yet another fifty in the competition. The southpaw smashed 60 runs off 40 balls including four boundaries and as many sixes, thereby helping India post 181/4 in their 20 overs.

Yuvraj Singh memes flood Twitter after southpaw's stunning batting performance in RSWS final

India Legends, who were invited to bat first by the Sri Lanka Legends in the Road Safety World Series final, found themselves in a precarious position as they were languishing at 78/3 after 10.3 overs. That's when Yuvraj Singh showed his class and bludgeoned the Sri Lankan bowlers all over the park to bail India out of trouble. The former cricketer was dismissed in the 19th position but he had ensured that the hosts were in a commanding position at the time of his dismissal.

Netizens went berserk as they lauded Yuvraj Singh for his stunning batting display. Fans got creative as Yuvraj Singh memes flooded Twitter and went viral in no time. A lot of them were centred on Yuvraj's failure in the 2014 T20 World Cup final in which he scored a 21-ball 10, getting dismissed by Lasith Malinga eventually. Here's a look at Yuvraj Singh memes.

#INDLvSLL

Sri Lanka after losing another final to India : pic.twitter.com/cns7zzoJ5r — Savage (@CutestFunniest) March 21, 2021

Yuvi comes and starts hitting it from middle of the bat#RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 #INDLvSLL pic.twitter.com/RK7Fdptbwo — DD (@the_witty_monk) March 21, 2021

Road Safety World Series final 2021 highlights

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Legends who were set a massive target of 182, got off to a blistering start as they raced away to 58/0 after six overs. India Legends needed to break the dangerous-looking partnership and it was Yusuf Pathan who got India the crucial breakthrough by getting rid of Sri Lanka Legends skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan for 21(18).

The visitors could not recover after Dilshan's wicket as they lost three more wickets in the next five overs and were left reeling at 92/4 after 13 overs. Kaushalya Weeraratne and Chinthaka Jayasinghe formed a decent partnership of 64 runs and kept hopes alive in the Sri Lanka dugout, however, once their partnership was broken, the win for India was a mere formality. Sri Lanka Legends could manage to score 167/7, thus falling short by 14 runs as India went on to win the maiden edition of the Road Safety World Series.

Here's a look at Road Safety World Series final 2021 highlights

SOURCE: ROAD SAFETY WORLD SERIES TWITTER