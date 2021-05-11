Yuvraj Singh gave a masterful all-round performance for RCB on this day in 2014

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to social media to remember former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh's most memorable performance for the team in "Red and Gold". The extraordinary performance came against Rajasthan Royals at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on this day in 2014. Singh scored a whopping 83 runs in the first innings and then also took four wickets to eventually end up on the losing side. Despite Singh's heroics, RCB lost the game by 5 wickets with 7 balls remaining.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lead by their skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. After a couple of dismissals at the top, RCB middle-order batsmen AB de Villiers and Yuvraj Singh steadied the innings and took the team's total to 190/5 in 20 overs. de Villiers scored 58 runs off 32 balls, including five maximums and 1 boundary, while Singh smashed 83 off just 38 balls, including 7 sixes and 7 fours. Singh scored with an impressive strike rate of 218.42.

When Singh was handed the ball in the second innings, he struck and dismissed four batsmen in a row, including the set batsman Karun Nair, who was the only half-centurion from his team. Singh had taken wickets of Shane Watson, Sanju Samson, Stuart Binny, and Karun Nair in the match. However, a solid partnership between Royals' middle-order Australian duo Steve Smith and all-rounder James Faulkner ensured a victory for the side as they reached 191 in 18.5 overs. Faulkner was awarded the player of the match for his 17-ball 41, which he scored with a strike rate of 241.17.

RCB in IPL 2021

As far as IPL 2021 is concerned, RCB was cruising comfortably for a spot in the playoffs as the franchise was sitting at the number three position on the points table before the tournament was postponed indefinitely. Out of the 7 games that RCB played this season, the team managed to secure a victory in five of them. RCB lost just two games, one against Rajasthan Royals and another against Punjab Kings, which also turned out to be the franchise's last game before the suspension.

