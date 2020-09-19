Yuvraj Singh Flies Back In Time To Historic 'Six Sixes' In Durban, Stuart Broad Responds

Taking a trip down the memory lane, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Friday relived his iconic six sixes in an over against England in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007. The memorable event which happened exactly 13 years ago on this day has been etched onto the memories of Indian cricket fans forever. However, as Yuvraj Singh cherished his notable achievement, Stuart Broad - who bowled those six balls - also got nostalgic over the night when the Indian all-rounder ran a riot in Durban.

On Friday, Yuvraj Singh shared an image from the moment he hit the English speedster for one of the sixes. "13 years! How time flies!!" Singh captioned the image.

English pacer Stuart Broad, for whom the night was an absolute nightmare, however, responded in good faith and commented on the image. "Time flies less than cricket ball that night," Broad wrote.

Following Broad, several cricketers jumped to celebrate Yuvraj's feat in the comments section. While Jamaican power-hitter termed it as 'legendary,' former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir asked Yuvraj to hand him this record. Harbhajan Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Munaf Patel also celebrated the historic feat.

Yuvraj Singh smacks six sixes

Before facing Broad, Yuvraj Singh had a short brawl with then England skipper which seemed to have pumped up the southpaw. The first delivery of Stuart Broad's over was dispatched over deep mid-wicket, while the second went over backward square leg. The third one flew over wide long-off and the fourth delivery went over the deep point to a full toss delivery. The fifth was hit far over square leg and the final ball of Broad's over was hit over wide long-on.

The devastating innings at Kingsmead in Durban came at a time when the MS Dhoni-led side was in a tight spot as they had to beat England in their group game to keep their chances alive of making it to the semi-finals and eventually lifting the silverware.

