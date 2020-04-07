'India Is With You,' Says Yuvraj Singh Lauding Healthcare Workers For Their Service

On the occasion of World Health Day, former Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh saluted the doctors, nurses and the health care workers who are working in the forefront in India's fight against Coronavirus. This comes at a time when the healthcare professionals are already facing dire situations, with rising criticism over the lack of provisions for protective medical gear to tackle the viral pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj Singh expressed gratitude towards the frontline workers for their efforts in keeping the country safe and further added the wishes of all Indians are with them.

We salute our doctors, nurses & healthcare workers who are on the forefront of the Covid19 fight. Thank you for keeping us safe! The wishes of a billion Indians are with you. #WorldHealthDay#ThanksHealthHeroes #IndiaFightsCoronavirus

@drharshvardhan @MoHFW_INDIA @WHO pic.twitter.com/38Y3V4bssV — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 7, 2020

Yuvraj Singh donates to PM Cares Fund

In wake of the Coronavirus crisis across India, Yuvraj Singh pledged to donate a sum of Rs 50 lakh to the Prime Minister's CARES Fund. On April 5, the former cricketer took to Twitter to announce the same and urged his followers to contribute towards the cause as well. This donation came in the lines of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir among other cricketers, who made a contribution towards the PM CARES Fund as well recently.

We are stronger when we stand united.



I will be lighting a candle tonight at 9pm for 9 minutes. Are you with me?



On this great day of solidarity, I pledge Rs. 50 Lakhs to the #PMCaresFunds. Please do your bit too!@narendramodi#9pm9minutes #IndiaFightsCorona — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 5, 2020

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, over 4000 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 325 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 868. 114 deaths have been reported to date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 23 March to April 15 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'.

