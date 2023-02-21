Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday highlighted a major problem on the internet regarding the Indian Cricket Team. Yuvraj turned to his official Twitter handle to share a video that outlined how the search results on Google for Indian cricket team captain only show the names of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. Yuvraj wrote in the caption of the post that the problem has been created by all of us and added that we have the power to fix it. Yuvraj also urged his followers to use the hashtag 'IndianCricketTeamCaptainHarmanpreetKaur' on all social media platforms to correct the problem.

If we’ve created this problem,

we also have the power to fix it.



Let’s do it for women’s cricket! 🏏💪🏻



Use this hashtag: #IndianCricketTeamCaptainHarmanpreetKaur



on #Twitter #Quora #LinkedIn and #Reddit



to spread the word and make a difference! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/JMn5Cw7Cel — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 21, 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur's career

Harmanpreet made her debut for the Indian Women's Cricket team in 2009 in a One Day International (ODI) match against Pakistan. She quickly established herself as a vital player in the team and became the vice-captain in 2014. In 2016, Harmanpreet became the first Indian woman cricketer to be signed by a Women's Big Bash League team in Australia, the Sydney Thunder.

One of the defining moments of Harmanpreet's career came during the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final match against Australia. She produced stunning innings of 171 runs off just 115 balls, which is the highest score by an Indian woman in a World Cup match. Her innings helped India reach the final of the tournament for the second time in their history.

In 2018, Harmanpreet was named the captain of the Indian Women's T20I team, and she led the team to the semi-finals of the 2018 Women's T20 World Cup. She also led India to the final of the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup, where they lost to Australia. She is currently leading the Indian team in the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Yuvraj Singh's career

Yuvraj made his international debut for India in 2000 in a One Day International (ODI) match against Kenya, and his Test debut came a year later against New Zealand. He quickly established himself as a versatile player who could bat, bowl, and field with great skill. One of the defining moments of Yuvraj's career came during the 2002 NatWest Trophy final against England. India was struggling in the match, but Yuvraj and Mohammad Kaif produced a remarkable partnership to take India to victory.

Over the years, Yuvraj became an integral part of the Indian team, and he played a key role in many of India's memorable victories. He was a vital member of the team that won the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa and the 2011 Cricket World Cup in India, where he was named the player of the tournament. Yuvraj's match-winning performances in these tournaments, including his six sixes in an over against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup, will be remembered for years to come.

Off the field, Yuvraj has been an inspiration to many people. He successfully battled cancer in 2011, and his fight against the disease has been an inspiration to many. After a career spanning over 17 years, Yuvraj announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in June 2019. He finished his career with over 10,000 runs and 149 wickets in international cricket.

