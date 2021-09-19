Yuvraj Singh Hit Stuart Broad For 6 Sixes In An Over On This Day In 2007 To Script History

Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh made history on this day in 2007 when he struck six sixes in a T20I over. The legendary incident occurred during a T20 World Cup encounter against England. Yuvraj and England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff had a verbal altercation before the fiery Punjab batsman slammed Stuart Broad for six successive sixes. Yuvraj has said on several occasions that the words exchanged with Flintoff inspired him to knock those deliveries over the boundary one after another.

Yuvraj not only struck six sixes in a row, but he also recorded the fastest T20I half-century in the process. Yuvraj made his half-century in just 12 balls, a record that he still holds after 14 years. Yuvraj ended his inning with a total of 58 runs off 16 balls, which included three boundaries and seven maximums. Yuvraj's 58 runs aided India's total of 218 runs at the end of the first innings. In response, England was bowled out for 200/6, suffering an 18-run defeat. India went on to win the tournament and become the world's first T20 champions.

Yuvraj was the vice-captain of India in the ODI’s during 2007 and 2008. He was also one of the key run contributors for India in the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011 as he scored 362 runs and accounted for 15 wickets. He was awarded the Man of the Series award for his enthralling all-round performance. Yuvraj Singh played for India from 2000 to 2017 as a left-handed batsman and a left-arm orthodox spin bowler. He hit a total of 11778 runs and scalped 111 wickets in his International career of 402 matches in all formats of the game.

England vs India 2007 T20 World Cup

As far as the 2007 T20 World Cup match is concerned, India won the toss and elected to bat first. Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag opened the innings for India. The duo notched a huge 136 run partnership before Sehwag was clean bowled by Chris Tremlett for 68 off 52. Gambhir followed after being dismissed by Darren Maddy for 58 off 41 balls. Robin Uthappa came in at number three but was immediately sent back to the pavilion for just 10 runs. Skipper MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh then took charge of the crease and went on to forge a 61 run partnership, courtesy of the 16-ball 58 run knock from Yuvraj.

England batters responded by scoring some quick runs at the top with all top-order players contributing more than 20 runs each. Maddy scored 29 off 20 balls, while Vikram Solanki hit 43 off 31 balls. Kevin Pietersen scored 39 off 23 balls, and Paul Collingwood, the then England captain, scored 28 off 20 balls. Irfan Pathan and RP Singh helped India with the ball as they picked five wickets between them. While Pathan dismissed Maddy, Solanki, and Luke Wright, Singh picked Collingwood and Owais Shah.



Image: AP/PTI