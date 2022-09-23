Yuvraj Singh Hits Monstrous Sixes, Commentators Say 'wow, Something So Special' - WATCH

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is looking in sublime form for India Legends in the ongoing Road Safety World Series (RSWS). Yuvraj smashed 31 off 15 balls, including one boundary and three sixes, to help India Legends post a mammoth total in their game against England Legends on Thursday. The 40-year-old was seen dominating England Legends bowlers to score at a strike rate of 206.66. During the India Legends innings, Yuvraj hit a monstrous six to bring back old memories of when he used to play for the Men in Blue.

'That six was beautiful'

Yuvraj took to his official Twitter handle to share a glimpse of his brilliant knock from last night's game. In the video, Yuvraj can be seen hitting England Legends bowlers all around the park. The video has garnered more than 80,000 views since being shared a few hours ago. "No better feeling than being on the park!" Yuvraj wrote in the caption of the post. Netizens have also flooded the comment section of the post with hilarious messages, including one that said Yuvraj is still a better finisher than Rishabh Pant.

I still can't believe you have retired from the international game.There is no age requirement for such famous sportsperson. Seeing you hitting sixes and fours brings back all the old days. Today you are the pride of this country. Many people are crazy about Yuvraj Singh like me. — Ninad 🇮🇳 (@Ninad0921) September 23, 2022

Missing those days were Middle order concerns were single handly taken care by one man army.... Yuvi pahji 🥹🥹 — Tannayyyy (@savageindian23) September 23, 2022

Awesome batting Paji!! That six was beautiful... Might had great feeling after sending the ball in crowd once again!!

The effort for catch too was great,seems still you are enjoying your fielding! — kiran (@kirangupte) September 23, 2022

India Legends vs England Legends

As far as the match is concerned, England Legends won the toss and elected to field first. India Legends posted a total of 170/5 in a match that was reduced to 15 overs a side due to rain delay. Opening the batting, Naman Ojha and Sachin Tendulkar scored 20 and 40 runs, respectively. Yusuf Pathan smashed 27 off 11 balls, including one boundary and three sixes. Yuvraj Singh scored 31 off 15 balls at a strike rate of 206.66. Stuart Binny contributed with 18 off 11 balls. Irfan Pathan remained unbeaten at 11 off 9 balls. Stephen Parry picked a three-wicket haul, while Chris Schofield scalped one wicket to his name.

In the second innings, England Legends were restricted to 130/6 in 15 overs courtesy of some brilliant bowling from India Legends. Rajesh Pawar picked a three-wicket haul to his name, while Stuart Binny, Pragyan Ojha, and Manpreet Gony picked one wicket each. Phil Mustard top-scored for England Legends as he hit 29 off 19 balls. Chris Tremlett scored 24 off 16 balls to finish as the second-highest scorer for his side. India Legends won the match by 40 runs to further solidify their position in the points table.

Image: Twitter/YuvrajSingh

