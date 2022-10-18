Yuvraj Singh Issues First Response As Roger Binny Succeeds Ganguly As BCCI President

Former India cricketer Roger Binny was elected as the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday. The development came to light as the board members met at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai for the Annual General Meeting (AGM). Binny will now become the 36th president of the BCCI, succeeding former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

Indian cricket fraternity reacts to Roger Binny being elected as BCCI chief

While Ganguly's exit as the BCCI president has remained in the headlines for past few weeks, the Internet overflowed with reactions to Binny’s appointment as BCCI president on Tuesday. 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh took to his official Twitter handle and wished best , “My best wishes to Mr. #RogerBinny on being elected as the new president of the @BCCI. I’m sure the board will benefit greatly from your experience. Congratulations dada @SGanguly99 on the completion of your term as president!”.

Congratulations dada @SGanguly99 on the completion of your term as president! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 18, 2022

At the same time, former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin also spoke about his thoughts in an interview with ANI. “He (Roger Binny) is a nice man. I have played a lot of cricket with him and we have fond memories. No discussions took place on the ICC chairman post today, the board will decide later,” former Cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin said.