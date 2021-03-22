Yuvraj Singh Makes Fans Nostalgic With 17 Sixes In Road Safety World Series 2021: WATCH

Yuvraj Singh turned back the clock in the Road Safety World Series final, as well as, the rest of the competition by bringing back the vintage Yuvraj to fans. The dynamic all-rounder was in sensational form as he put on an exhilarating batting display in the whole tournament. Yuvraj carried his staggering form in the Road Safety World Series final against Sri Lanka on Sunday as he smashed 60 runs off 40 balls including four boundaries and as many sixes, a knock which proved to be instrumental in India Legends' title win.

The Yuvraj Singh Road Safety stint was a memorable one as he scored 194 runs in seven matches (six innings) at a stunning average of 64.67 and a blistering strike-rate of 170.18. The Punjab-based cricketer ended as the sixth-leading run-getter in the tournament. Yuvraj Singh also hit the most number of sixes (17) in the series, followed by Yusuf Pathan who hit 10.

In fact, Yuvraj took his fans down memory lane after he smashed 4 back-to-back sixes in an over in the Road Safety World Series game against South Africa Legends. The southpaw followed it up smashing four sixes (three consecutive) in an over during the Road Safety World Series semi-final clash between India Legends and the West Indies Legends. Here's are the highlights of Yuvraj Singh Road Safety sixes.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Legends, who were set a massive target of 182, got off to a blistering start as they raced away to 58/0 after six overs. India Legends needed to break the dangerous-looking partnership and it was Yusuf Pathan who got India the crucial breakthrough by getting rid of Sri Lanka Legends skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan for 21(18).

The visitors could not recover after Dilshan's wicket as they lost three more wickets in the next five overs and were left reeling at 92/4 after 13 overs. Kaushalya Weeraratne and Chinthaka Jayasinghe formed a decent partnership of 64 runs and kept hopes alive in the Sri Lanka dugout, however, once their partnership was broken, the win for India was a mere formality. Sri Lanka Legends could manage to score 167/7, thus falling short by 14 runs as India went on to win the maiden edition of the Road Safety World Series.

