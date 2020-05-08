Yuvraj Singh Mourns Deaths Of 16 Migrant Workers Over Aurangabad Train Accident

After the Vizag leak tragedy on Thursday, another shocking news emerged on Friday in which 16 migrant labourers were crushed to death by a goods train in Maharashtra after they fell asleep on the tracks. According to multiple reports, the incident happened around 5.30 AM when the migrants, who were on their way back to their homes, fell asleep on the railway tracks. The accident happened between Jalna and Aurangabad in the Nanded Division of the South Central Railway.

India lockdown: How did the Aurangabad Train Accident happen?

According to the statement issued by Railways, the migrant workers had left Jalna at 7 PM on Thursday and initially walked on-road and later onto the track towards Aurangabad. After walking for about 36 kilometres, these workers started feeling tired and sat on the track between Karnad and Badnapur railway stations for taking some rest. They gradually went into a deep sleep. It was at 5.22 am that the approaching goods train ran over these labourers. The driver tried to stop the train but couldn’t do so in time.

Aurangabad train accident: Yuvraj Singh pays tribute

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh offered his condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives in Aurangabad train accident. Yuvraj Singh tweeted that his prayers are with the people who died in the Aurangabad train accident. He also offered condolences to their families in this hour of grief and difficulty.



Very unfortunate news again !!

My prayers are with the innocent who lost their lives in the tragic rail accident this morning at Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Deepest condolences to their families in this hour of grief and difficulty🙏 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 8, 2020

India lockdown: Yuvraj Singh message over Vizag leak tragedy

While the Indian government continues their fight against coronavirus, the Vizag leak news on Thursday rocked the entire nation. The incident took place at LG Polymers chemical plant around 2.30 AM. The Vizag Leak left 800 hospitalised, as well as hundreds of villagers were rushed to nearby hospitals in Visakhapatnam with complaints of headache, vomiting and breathing problems. Apart from Yuvraj Singh, Team India skipper Virat Kohli and other Indian cricketers also offered their condolences to families affected by the Vizag leak.

(IMAGE: ROHIT GAUTAM/ TWITTER)