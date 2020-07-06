Yuvraj Singh's House Costs Only ₹20.59 Crore Lesser Than His Total IPL Salary Till Date

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is widely regarded as one of the finest limited-overs all-rounders to have ever graced the game. The 38-year-old was instrumental in India’s success at the 2000 Under-19 World Cup and was immediately fast-tracked into the Indian team the same year under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly. Apart from his NatWest 2002 heroics, Yuvraj Singh also made momentous contributions to India’s victorious 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 Cricket World Cup campaigns.

Yuvraj Singh IPL salary

International success aside, Yuvraj Singh was also an esteemed warhorse of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While he started out as captain of the Kings XI Punjab in 2008, he went on to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in the subsequent editions of the tournament. The Yuvraj Singh IPL salary, cumulative of all 12 seasons, places him among some of the highest-paid cricketers of the cash-rich T20 league.

Yuvraj Singh has contested all 12 IPL seasons between the tournament’s inception in 2008 up until his retirement in 2019. As per his performance across IPL auctions and trading windows, the Yuvraj Singh IPL salary amounts to approximately ₹84.59 crore (US$11.2 million).

Yuvraj Singh house

According to architecturaldigest.in, Yuvraj Singh reportedly purchased a 16,000 square feet apartment in Worli, Mumbai for ₹64 crore (US$8.5 million). This remarkably means that the Yuvraj Singh house price with respect to the Yuvraj Singh IPL salary is only ₹20.59 crore (US$2.7 million) or basically 24.34% lesser in value. The Yuvraj Singh house consists of two flats, i.e. the entire 29th floor of the C-Wing in the Omkar 1973 Towers. It is reported that the two-time World Cup-winner paid ₹40,000 (US$529) per square feet for his apartment.

Yuvraj Singh net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Yuvraj Singh net worth figure is estimated to be around ₹250 crore (US$33 million) as of June 2020. The Yuvraj Singh net worth figure includes his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. His net worth also comprises of his several brand endorsement deals, sponsorship and past Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts.

Image credit: Screenshot of Yuvraj Singh house from Oaktree Sports YouTube channel