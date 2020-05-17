Yuvraj Singh Interacts With Pietersen, Says 'My Email ID Still Has The Word Pie Chucker'

Veteran Indian all-rounder on Sunday revealed that one of his email IDs still has the word 'piechucker' in it. This happened during Yuvi's recent Instagram live session with former English skipper and all-rounder Kevin Pietersen. During England's tour to India in 2008, Pietersen had called the southpaw a 'pie-chucker'. This was in reference to Yuvraj Singh's bowling style.

'Made an email ID': Yuvraj Singh

Talking about the word pie-chucker, Yuvraj told Pietersen, "My email address still has the word 'pie chucker' in it, I laughed so much when you described me as a pie chucker for my bowling style. I made an email id and included the word pie chucker in that and it is my favourite email address. Sometimes, even my friends go like, hey how are you a pie chucker." "When you know someone hates your bowling and they do not want to get out to you, even if they want to smash you, still they block you. That was the funny part," he added.

Pietersen was also a part of England's ICC World T20 2007 squad where Yuvraj had smashed Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over and played an integral part in the Men In Blue's historic triumph in that tournament. In the 2011 World Cup, the former middle-order batsman had scored 315 runs and picked up 15 scalps as India won their second World Cup after a long wait of 28 years. By the virtue of this win, India became the first team to win the coveted trophy on home soil.