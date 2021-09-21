Yuvraj Singh Pens Wishes For 'birthday Boy' Gayle; Asks Who Is Better Dancer 'me Or Kohli'

Team India's former star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday wished West Indies' explosive batsman Chris Gayle on his 42nd birthday. Wishing the 42-year-old cricketer on his birthday, Yuvraj Singh took to his Instagram and shared a throwback video of Chris Gayle dancing to the tunes of Michael Jackson's famous song Smooth Criminal. Furthermore, Yuvraj also asked Gayle who is the better dancer between him and Virat Kohli.

As soon as Yuvraj Singh shared the video, his better half Hazel Keech commented on the post. Laughing on the caption of Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech wrote, "Hahaha Happy Birthday @chrisgayle333 you kids get funnier and younger every passing year."

Chris Gayle needs 50 runs to reach 5,000 IPL runs

Meanwhile, Chris Gayle is currently in Dubai competing in the ongoing IPL 2021 Phase 2 for Punjab Kings and is likely to play today against Rajasthan Royals. West Indies legend Chris Gayle is just 50 runs away from reaching 5,000 IPL runs. The explosive batsman currently has 4,950 runs to his name in 140 matches, from which he has scored at an average of 40.24. If Gayle achieves the feat in tonight's game, he will become the seventh batsman in the history of IPL to complete 5,000 competition runs. Gayle will become only the third overseas player after David Warner and AB de Villiers, to reach the milestone.

PBKS vs RR

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will start their campaign of the IPL 2021 Phase 2 as the KL Rahul-led squad will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR). Both PBKS and RR have earned 6 points in the IPL 2021, however, Sanju Samson & Co is at the 6th spot owing to a better net run rate. While Chris Gayle will look to feast on the Rajasthan Royal bowlers on his birthday, Sanju Samson & Co will take the field to improve their chances to qualify for the playoffs.

Coming to head-to-head records between both the teams, the Rajasthan Royals holds an edge over the Punjab Kings with 12 wins out of 22 encounters. However, the Punjab Kings defeated the Rajasthan Royals the last time they faced each other in a super-over thriller.

PBKS will not have Jhye Richardson, Dawid Malan, and Riley Meredith as they opted out of the second half of the IPL 2021. However, they did manage to replace them with Nathan Ellis, Rashid, and Aiden Markram. The Royals are known to struggle against spin so the Kings could opt for a spin-heavy bowling lineup, but let's see what they decide.

(Image:PTI/Yuviofficial/Insta)