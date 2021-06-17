Yuvraj Singh Poses With His Stylish BMW To Confirm Decade Of Puma Partnership; See Picture

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has been associated with PUMA for a long time. The southpaw was also seen donning the PUMA sticker on his bat during his playing days, as well as using the brand's accessories. The Yuvraj Singh Puma association has now extended further as the German brand has announced that the Indian veteran will be the face of PUMA Motorsport in India.

Yuvraj Singh to be the face of PUMA Motorsport in India

The latest Yuvraj Singh Puma collaboration will help the cricketer showcase his passion for fast cars and sports-inspired fashion. With this deal, Yuvraj Singh has joined PUMA's global brand ambassadors like Thierry Henry, Boris Becker and Usain Bolt. Here's Yuvraj Singh's latest post -

Speaking about the association, the managing director of PUMA India and Southeast Asia, Abhishek Ganguly said that PUMA and Yuvraj share a deep emotional bond that has only grown stronger over the years. He added that the former cricketer's relentless courage and indomitable attitude perfectly embodies the spirit of the brand. Ganguly reckoned whether it’s his sporting exuberance or his sense of style, Yuvraj has always been a role model of innumerable Indians. He stated that they cannot be happier about our continued relationship with Yuvraj.”

Yuvraj also opened up on his partnership with PUMA saying that he shares a long and fruitful relationship with PUMA and added that it’s like family. The cricketer added that the brand has supported him through every point of his career - highs as well as lows. Yuvraj reiterated that he is excited to continue working with the brand, blending his love for fast cars and style through PUMA’s motorsport-inspired collection.

Yuvraj Singh net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Yuvraj Singh net worth figure is estimated to be around ₹258 crore ($35 million). The figure comprises his earning from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former cricket player and his earnings for the Indian Premier League. Yuvraj Singh's immense popularity made him a popular name amongst brands, and he has had associations with Pepsi, Reebok, Royal Stag, Puma, Revital, and many more over the years. The cricketer's YouWeCan ventures have successfully invested in several start-ups across the country as well.

Yuvraj Singh car collection

The southpaw is known to be fond of luxurious cars and owns a fleet of high-end cars. As per gomechanic.in, the Yuvraj Singh car collection include Lamborghini Murcielago, BMW X6M, BMW M3 Convertible, Audi Q5 and BMW 3 Series. Yuvraj Singh enthralled the audiences with six sixes in an over of Stuart Broad in the inaugural edition of the ICC World T20 and was gifted a swanky brand-new Porsche 911 by Lalit Modi for his feat.

Zimbabwe cricketer Ryan Burl's plea answered by PUMA

Zimbabwe's left-handed batsman Ryan Burl raised everyone's eyebrows when he took to his Twitter handle and requested a sponsor for his national team and posted a heartbreaking photo of his ripped shoes. The 27-year-old batsman took to his Twitter handle and shared a photo of his ripped cricket shoes and asked if he and his national team can get a sponsor so that they don't have to glue their cricket shoes after every series.

After Ryan Burl requested a sponsor on Twitter, people on social media were filled with grief and many of them started requesting sports organizations to help Zimbabwe so that the African nation can stand up on its feet. Some also slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the miserable financial condition of the cricket board of Zimbabwe. Puma Cricket extended its helping hand to Ryan Burl's request.

The German multinational corporation took to its Twitter handle and wrote that not Ryan Burl and his team will not have to apply glue on their cricket as from now they will cover them. Puma designs and manufactures athletic and casual footwear, apparel, accessories. The Puma Zimbabwe Twitter exchange was loved by fans as they lauded the brand for coming forward and helping out Zimbabwe.

Time to put the glue away, I got you covered @ryanburl3 💁🏽 https://t.co/FUd7U0w3U7 — PUMA Cricket (@pumacricket) May 23, 2021

