Yuvraj Singh Posts On Sachin Tendulkar, World Wildlife Day In Raipur Set Twitter Abuzz

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh enjoys a massive fan following in the country. The champion player has performed exceptionally with the bat for India on multiple occasions and has also contributed significantly towards the success of the team. The 2011 World Cup winner is all set to return to the cricketing field with the Road Safety World Series 2021. Ahead of the matches, the 39-year-old wooed fans with his activities on social media.

Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar reach Raipur for Road Safety World Series

A total of six teams are slated to battle it out for the ultimate championship in the Road Safety World Series. All the matches of the tournament will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. The inaugural edition of the league had to be halted after just four fixtures due to the COVID-19 situation in India, however, the competition is making a comeback and promises to entertain fans with high-octane T20 encounters. Yuvraj Singh took to his Instagram account to share a picture with Sachin Tendulkar, as the two Indian Legends players reached Raipur ahead of their opening contest.

World Wildlife Day 2021: Yuvraj Singh urges people to preserve and protect wildlife

On World Wildlife Day 2021, the southpaw on his Twitter account asked people to pay attention to the wildlife. He requested people to contribute towards the protection of wildlife and pointed out that it is the duty of every citizen to do so. Yuvraj Singh, in the past, has also promoted Kevin Pietersen's Save the Rhinos broadcast on his social media account. Here is the star cricketer's tweet -

As citizens of mother earth, it is our duty to protect and preserve our vibrant wildlife.



This #WorldWildlifeDay, #DoOneThing to ensure you are doing your bit.



Each action makes a difference! @wildlifeday #WorldWildlifeDay2021 pic.twitter.com/wuY1GIWmv1 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 3, 2021

Fans react to Yuvraj Singh's post

Waiting for your batting paaji@roadsafetyworldseries — sukadev sahu (@sukadev_sahu) March 3, 2021

Love You Yuvi Paaji ❣️ — BipinAkkiYuviPathak (@akkiyuvipathak) March 3, 2021

Yuvi ❤ — 𝐃 𝐒 45 (@ImDs45_) March 3, 2021

Nice sir — ROHIT KUMAR (@ROHITKU78878672) March 3, 2021

Fighter Yuvi...💪😎

World Champion Yuvi...

Sixer King Yuvi... — Thε Wαrrιοr's Wαγ (@tww1or) March 3, 2021

Road Safety World Series 2021 live stream details

Teams from India, Sri Lanka, South Africa, England, West Indies and Bangladesh will feature in the competition. All the sides boast of a star-studded line-up, and fans will get an opportunity to see their favourite cricketing legends on the field. Players like Sachin Tendulkar, Kevin Pietersen, Yuvraj Singh, Brian Lara, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Jonty Rhodes, Makhaya Ntini and many more will take part in the matches.

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the matches on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema and also on free-to-air channel Rishtey Cineplex. The Road Safety World Series 2021 live stream will be made available on the Voot app and website. Jio users can also watch the matches live on JioTV.

Image source: PTI

