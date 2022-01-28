Yuvraj Singh Provides Opinion On Hooda, Kuldeep And Sundar's Selection In The Indian Squad

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has expressed his views on the selection of Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar in the 18-man Indian squad for the three-match upcoming ODI series against West Indies. India is slated to face West Indies in the three-match ODI series at Ahmedabad, starting with the first ODI on February 6. The ODI squad announced by BCCI on Wednesday has a few new faces like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, and Avesh Khan, while Kuldeep and Sundar return to the squad after missing out on the last few series due to injuries.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj took to his official Twitter handle on Friday morning and acknowledged the selection of Deepak, Kuldeep, and Washington, while also adding that Ruturaj Gaikwad’s selection in the ODI squad is much deserving. “Nice to see @imkuldeep18 @Sundarwashi5 @Deepakhooda54 and ruturajs name in the squad much deserved! @BCCI,” Yuvraj tweeted.

Deepak Hooda gets rewarded for his stellar run of form in domestic cricket

Deepak Hooda finds himself in the ODI squad following a string of strong performances for Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has played a total of 74 List A matches in the Indian domestic cricket and has scored 2257 runs while dismissing 35 wickets with the ball. At the same time, Kuldeep returns to the Indian squad, having last played international cricket in August 2021, before getting injured at the Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) camp in September. Washington Sundar also sat out for the last couple of international series for India due to his injury and made his comeback during the limited-overs tournament in the Indian domestic circuit.

Major changes in Team India's ODI squad against West Indies

Rohit Sharma will return to the Indian squad and will lead the squad for the first time as the full-time ODI skipper of India. KL Rahul will be Rohit's deputy, while Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rishabh Pant constitute India's batting top and middle-order. India has bowling allrounders in form of Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, while Hooda will be the batting allrounder. At the same time, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan constitute India's bowling unit in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

India's 18-man ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan