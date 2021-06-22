Yuvraj Singh Pulls Sachin Tendulkar's Leg, Brings Him To Play Golf With Ajit Agarkar

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh is hailed as one of the most celebrated cricketers of the modern era by many fans. The swashbuckling batter has on numerous occasions enthralled audiences with his scintillating performances with the bat. The champion cricketer also is known to share a great camaraderie with his teammates, and the same was evident in his latest social media post which featured the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Ajit Agarkar.

Yuvraj Singh pulls Sachin Tendulkar's leg in latest Instagram post

Both Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar have contributed significantly towards the success of Indian cricket. The two players have been a part of a number of momentous wins together and were also the pioneers in India clinching the World Cup Trophy in 2011. Furthermore, the two also share a close relationship outside of the cricket field and have on often occasions expressed their fondness for each other.

Taking to his social media accounts, Yuvraj Singh shared pictures of him alongside Sachin Tendulkar and Ajit Agarkar where the trio was seen relishing a game of golf. Moreover, what caught the attention of his followers was the caption that the southpaw had put with the images. Singh pointed out that the last time Tendulkar woke him up at 4:00 AM was 21 years ago when the left-hander was on his first tour of Sharjah. He also suggested that Agarkar might be used to the early wake-up call now.

