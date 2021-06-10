Yuvraj Singh Recalls Spat With Andrew Flintoff That Provoked Him To Hit 6 Sixes In 6 Balls

Former India international Yuvraj Singh recalled the famous spat with ex-England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, which eventually inspired his record-breaking six sixes off six balls in the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup. The left-handed batsman got involved in banter with Andrew Flintoff after the latter said something to him following two consecutive boundaries that he had hit off his balls in the previous over. While speaking on the podcast ’22 Yarns with Gaurav Kapur’, Yuvraj revealed that Flintoff had threatened to "rip my neck off" after he hit the boundaries.

Yuvraj said after he hit two back-to-back boundaries off Flintoff in the previous over, the England all-rounder came towards him and said "something". The former southpaw said Flintoff then issued a threat to him and said, "Come here I will rip your neck off," to which he replied, "You know where my bat would go". Yuvraj said after the spat he just wanted to smack every ball out of the park, which indeed happened as the 2011 World Cup-winning player hit pacer Stuart Broad for six sixes in the next over, creating history by becoming the first-ever batsman to do so in T20Is and second overall in international cricket.

Here's what went down

The incident occurred in the 19th over as Broad came to deliver his final over. Yuvraj hit the very first ball out of the ground with a super shot over the cow corner. The next ball went for a six too as Yuvraj directed the ball towards backward square leg. The third and fourth balls went over extra cover and backward point respectively. Yuvraj hit the fifth ball into the night sky over midwicket. The sixth ball of the over was smacked over wide mid-on by the Indian batsman as fireworks lit the entire stadium to celebrate the unprecedented feat.

In the process, Yuvraj also scored the fastest T20I half-century, which came off just 12 balls. The record was later equalled by West Indies legend Chris Gayle and Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai as both of them scored their fifties in league cricket off just 12 balls. The next best record for the fastest T20 international fifty remains with Colin Munro as the New Zealand star had hit his half-century off just 14 balls against Sri Lanka in 2016.

