Yuvraj Singh Relives Iconic Six 6s Record With 'perfect Partner' In 5-month-old Son

The India vs England match in the T20 World Cup 2007 will always remain special not only for Yuvraj Singh but also for cricket fans who got to witness something historic. The southpaw not only registered his name in the history books but also created a record which still remains unbroken. Yuvraj became the first batter in T20I cricket to smash six sixes in one over and the bowler who faced the brunt was none other than current England pacer Stuart Broad.

Yuvraj Singh enjoys theT20 World Cup 2007 innings with his son

The iconic match between India and England was played on September 19 at Kingsmead, Durban in South Africa and monday marked the 15th anniversary of the record-breaking feat by Yuvraj Singh. To celebrate the achievement, the former cricketer posted a video on his social media handle which featured his five-month-old son, Yuvraj wrote, “Couldn’t have found a better partner to watch this together with after 15 years,”.

Throwback to Yuvraj Singh sixes in the T20 World Cup 2007

Yuvraj Singh walked into bat following the dismissal of Robin Uthappa by England pacer Chris Tremlett. As soon as the southpaw arrived at the crease he got involved in an altercation with Andrew Flintoff. As a result of the altercation, Yuvraj Singh went berserk against the then 21-year-old Broad. The 19th over started with Broad bowling a full-pitched delivery which Yuvraj hit it to his leg side.

#OnThisDay in 2007...@YUVSTRONG12 v @StuartBroad8.



6️⃣,6️⃣,6️⃣,6️⃣,6️⃣,6️⃣ 😲



Six sixes in an over, and the fastest ever T20I fifty, off just 12 balls! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xYylxlJ1b6 — ICC (@ICC) September 19, 2018

The second ball was bowled similar to the first ball and Yuvraj flicked it for another six beyond the backward square leg. The third delivery was sent over the extra cover region, while the fourth ball which was a full toss was dispatched over the backward point. Broad bowled the fifth delivery on Yuvraj Singh’s legs which the Indian all-rounder smashed over midwicket by going down on one knee. The final ball of the over saw Yuvraj moving away from stumps and smashing the ball over wide mid-on.

Courtesy of Yuvraj Singh's 16-ball half-century India posted 218/4 on the board. The Indian bowlers managed to restrict England to 200/6, and India won the match by 18 runs. Besides the T20 World Cup, the 40-year-old played a huge role in India's World Cup triumph back in 2011. Yuvraj Singh also became the first all-rounder to score over 300 runs and scalp 15 wickets in a single World Cup.