Yuvraj Singh Reveals He Expected To Lead India At 2007 T20 World Cup Instead Of MS Dhoni

The ICC T20 World Cup 2007 triumph was a landmark event in Indian cricketing history. A young Indian team was sent to compete in the maiden ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa under the leadership of a 26-year-old MS Dhoni who was just in his third year of international cricket. Not many had given India a chance considering the absence of senior players like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid.

However, the Men in Blue went on to defy all odds and scripted history with a bunch of youngsters under MS Dhoni's captaincy. The 2007 T20 World Cup final was set between India and Pakistan. The India vs Pakistan T20 WC final went right down to the wire but it was Dhoni's mean who kept their nerves and emerged victorious.

Recently, former Indian all-rounder and star of the 2007 T20 World Cup campaign, Yuvraj Singh made a stunning revelation about how he expected to captain the Indian team at the marquee event. While speaking on the 22 Yarns podcast, Yuvraj said that India had lost the 50-over World Cup and there was quite a turmoil in Indian cricket. He added that after the World Cup, there was a two-month tour of England and there was also a month tour in between with South Africa and Ireland followed by a month of T20 World Cup meaning four months away from home which is why senior players decided to take a break.

Moreover, Yuvraj also went on to say that nobody took the T20 World Cup seriously. The Indian veteran revealed that he was expecting to captain India in the T20 World Cup but then it was announced that MS Dhoni will be the captain. Yuvraj reckoned that one has to support the captain irrespective of who he is because at the end of the day one should be a team man. He reiterated that’s exactly how he was.

Yuvraj was certainly a team man as his performances throughout the tournament were nothing short of spectacular. The southpaw scored 148 runs in six games and also picked up a wicket. Notably, Yuvraj scored the fastest T20I fifty against England where he also hit six sixes in an over and followed it up by a scintillating 30-ball 70 against Australia in the semi-final.

Selecting to bat in the 2007 T20 World Cup final, the Indian team started on a weak note by giving away two wickets with just 40 runs on the board. Gautam Gambhir was the only one who kept scoring runs and kept the scoreboard ticking. Yuvraj Singh was dismissed for a mere 14 runs, and skipper Dhoni departed cheaply for just six runs. However, Rohit Sharma managed to hit some good runs as he made 30 runs off 16 balls to take the team total to 157/5.

In reply, Pakistan innings failed to get any type of momentum and the side was reduced to 77/6 in the 12th over. However, Misbah-ul-Haq took the matter in his hand and started dispatching Indian bowlers all around the park. Pakistan were the clear favourites in the final over as they needed just 13 runs.

Dhoni decided to give the final over to pacer Joginder Singh. Misbah had dispatched the second ball of the final over for a six, and Pakistan were just 6 runs away from the target. However, on the third ball of the over, Misbah scooped the ball and he went for a scoop over short fine-leg, handing a simple catch to S Sreesanth to give India a victory by five runs.

