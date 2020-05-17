Yuvraj Singh Says 'Cancer' Proved To Be The Turning Point In His Successful Career

Veteran all-rounder and Player of the Tournament of the 2011 World Cup Yuvraj Singh discussed with former English skipper Kevin Pietersen about when he was diagnosed with cancer just when he was at the peak of his career during their recent Instagram live session.

'It was disappointing': Yuvraj Singh

"I think it is something that you cannot express in words, unfortunately, the moment came when I was at the peak of my career. We had won the 50-over World Cup, Sourav Ganguly had just retired, I was looking to play Test cricket, and then I got diagnosed with cancer. It was disappointing. But if you look at the good part, I was young, my family had a hard time in dealing with it but my mother was very supportive," Yuvraj told Pietersen. "I came back, everyone said I won't make a comeback, but I did. I was very inspired by Lance Armstrong, I am watching the Last Dance on Netflix now, I now think I could have retired for a year then and I could have made a comeback then, but I wanted to play Test cricket. I did not want to be a story of someone who just makes a comeback from cancer," he added.

Yuvi was an integral part of the Men In Blue's World Cup triumph in 2011. He finished the tournament with 15 wickets and 315 runs in nine matches as India won their second World Cup for the first time in 28 years. By the virtue of this win, India also became the first team to win the coveted trophy on home soil.

It was revealed by the southpaw's team-mates that he was in agony throughout the tournament and was not keeping well. The dashing left-handed batsman was also seen throwing up on the field during India's final league match against West Indies at regular intervals. Nonetheless, he overcame all the obstacles and went on to score a match-winning century in the sweltering Chennai heat. He also contributed with the ball with a couple of scalps as the hosts won that contest by 80 runs.

