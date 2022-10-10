Yuvraj Singh Says 'welcome To The 700 Club' To Cristiano Ronaldo, Gets Brutally Trolled

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Sunday hailed Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo for becoming the first player in history to score 700 club goals. Yuvraj took to his official Twitter handle to laud Ronaldo for achieving the historic milestone. "King is back! Form is temporary class is forever!!! @Cristiano welcome to 700 club!" Yuvraj wrote in his tweet.

King 👑 is back ! Form is temporary class is forever !!! @Cristiano welcome to 700 club ! No7 #GOAT𓃵 #legend siiiiiiiiiiii !!!!! @ManUtd — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 9, 2022

Yuvraj trolled for Ronaldo tweet

However, because of an error, he made in his message, the 2011 World Cup-winning player received ruthless trolling from internet users on the microblogging platform. Yuvraj's "welcome to 700 club" remark sparked internet trolls to mock him on social media because Ronaldo is the first footballer to reach the milestone and there is no one present in the club to welcome him.

"bhai. English sikho thoda. He is the ONLY player in the history of football as of this moment to score 700 club goals. And you are not part of it," one individual wrote in the comment section of Yuvraj's post. "Kuch bhi....you are talking like you are already in a 700 club so you are welcoming him," another user commented.

Tumhare bhi 700 goal hai kya yuvi paaji?? — Arjun (@areyarjun) October 9, 2022

He is only one in 700 club. — NITIN (@d_killmonger) October 9, 2022

It's siiiiiuuuu not siiiiii — ¹⁷ (@debruyne_szn) October 9, 2022

Welcome to 700 club? He is the only one there — Aman (@aman8o8) October 9, 2022

Ronaldo registers historic milestone

Ronaldo reached the 700-club goal milestone during Sunday's Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton. After taking Anthony Martial's place in the starting lineup, the Manchester United forward scored in the 44th minute of the game. Ronaldo's strike gave United a lead over Everton after Antony had tied the score in the 15th minute. Ronaldo's goal helped United win the game 2-1 and allowed them to move up to the fifth spot in the Premier League standings.

The 37-year-old now has 700 club goals to his name in overall 945 appearances. As far as Ronaldo's overall tally is concerned, the former Real Madrid star has scored a total of 817 goals, including 117 goals for his national team. Ronaldo has scored the most number of his career club goals for Spanish side Real Madrid (450). Manchester United (144) is second on the list, followed by Juventus (101). Ronaldo is the all-time leading goal-scorer in UEFA Champions League history with 140 goals to his name.

Image: AP