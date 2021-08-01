Yuvraj Singh Shares Friendship Day Video Montage, Fans Ask 'Where Is Dhoni, Kohli?'

Veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh came forward to greet his fans and well-wishers on the occasion of Friendship Day on Sunday. At the same time, he also shared a video montage that was dedicated to all his close friends during and after his cricketing career.

The video starts with a message that reads "There are friends, there is family and then there are friends that become family!"

In the video, Yuvraj Singh is seen celebrating friendship with a lot of cricketers. However, the netizens were upset with Yuvi as he did leave out a few important people according to them.

Yuvraj Singh's Friendship Day video

It so happened that the star all-rounder's Friendship Day video montage did feature the likes of former skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, ex-team-mates Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Kaif, etc. It also had his good friends Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Ashish Nehra, and a few foreign players, Chris Gayle & Dwayne Bravo as well but, the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni and the Indian skipper Virat Kohli were nowhere to be seen and thus, the fans wondered why the duo was not included by the southpaw in his video.

Yuvraj Singh's cricketing career

The southpaw had called it a day from international cricket on June 10, 2019. Yuvraj Singh, who was adjudged Player of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup for having scored 362 runs and scalping 15 wickets was sidelined from the national team after the away bilateral series against West Indies in 2017 as he never donned the Indian jersey again.

Even though Yuvraj Singh had a dream 2011 World Cup campaign, he was not in the pink of his health during that competition.

The dashing left-handed batsman was in deep discomfort and was seen vomiting on the field at regular intervals during India's final league match against West Indies Nonetheless, he overcame all the obstacles and went on to score a match-winning century in the sweltering Chennai heat. He also contributed with the ball with a couple of scalps as the hosts won that contest by 80 runs.

Months after the historic triumph, Yuvraj Singh was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in his left lung and underwent chemotherapy treatment in Boston and Indianapolis.

Nonetheless, he fought the deadly disease bravely and made a strong comeback to the Indian team in late 2012.