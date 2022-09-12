Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to his official Twitter handle to share a video of himself enjoying some quality time with his India Legends teammates, including Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, and Irfan Pathan. In the video, Yuvraj can be seen grooving to Bollywood music with Pathan and Raina singing karaoke in the background. The video also shows Sachin recording a video on his mobile phone to capture good memories with his former dressing-room mates.

Road Safety World Series: Yuvraj, Sachin, Raina, Irfan enjoy fun night together

The video has garnered more than 12,000 views since Yuvraj uploaded it a couple of hours ago. Raina and Pathan took to the comment section of the post to react to the funny video. While Raina dropped two heart emoticons along with OK hand, Pathan commented, "And we had the most expensive cheerleader in Yuvraj Singh. What a night."

"Having fun with two legendary singers @IrfanPathan @ImRaina and of course the legend of legends @sachin_rt," Yuvraj wrote in his tweet.

Yuvraj is part of the Indian Legends squad that is currently playing the Road Safety World Series in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Yuvraj featured in the India Legends playing XI for their first game against South Africa Legends on September 10. The 40-year-old failed to put up a great show with the bat as he was dismissed for 6 off 8 balls. However, Yuvraj did get the desired result with the ball as he picked one wicket in the only over he bowled in the game.

India Legends vs South Africa Legends

India Legends won the match against South Africa Legends by a massive margin of 61 runs. Batting first, India Legends scored a whopping 217/4 in 20 overs courtesy of an incredible knock from Stuart Binny, who smashed an unbeaten 82 off 42 deliveries. Suresh Raina and Naman Ojha also contributed with the bat as they scored 33 and 16 runs, respectively. Yusuf Pathan remained unbeaten at 35 off 15 balls.

In the second innings, India Legends restricted South Africa Legends to 156/9 in 20 overs. Rahul Sharma picked three wickets, while Munaf Patel and Pragyan Ojha scalped two wickets to their names. Irfan Pathan also got a wicket under his belt as he bowled three overs for 29 runs. Binny was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock with the bat.

India Legends squad: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma.

Image: Twitter/YuvrajSingh