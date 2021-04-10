Yuvraj Singh Stunned With Virat Kohli Despite RCB Beating MI In IPL Opener; Here Is Why

The IPL rarely fails to amaze fans as last night's match between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) featured another cracking contest. Virat Kohli's side won the match on the last delivery. Despite the victory, former Indian legend Yuvraj Singh has been left stunned by Virat Kohli's captaincy.

The much-awaited IPL season opener did not disappoint fans as it featured a nailbiting contest between two top sides. Three-time finalists RCB restricted five-time champions MI to a modest total of 159/9 in 20 overs after Virat Kohli decided to bowl first. Rohit Sharma's side started the match in top form as Chris Lynn and Suryakumar guided MI to a score of 94/2. Shortly after, both batsmen were dismissed. Then came the Harshal Patel show. The Haryana born bowler ran riots on the MI team as he picked up his maiden five-wicket haul with figures of 5-27.

Virat Kohli led the RCB chase from the front as he scored 33 runs off 29 balls. The RCB skipper received support from Glenn Maxwell, who finally showcased why he is so highly rated as he hit 39 runs off 28 balls. However, the drama began after the captain was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah in the 13th over as from 98/3 RCB were quickly down to 106/5 within three overs.

With wickets falling like a house of cards, someone had to steady the ship and it was AB de Villiers who did just that. The former South African captain played a masterful knock by smacking 48 runs off 27 balls. His innings included four fours and two sixes.

However, just as it so often happens in the IPL, there was another twist in the tale. AB de Villiers was run out with RCB still requiring two runs from the last two deliveries. RCB eventually won the match on the last ball with two wickets remaining as Harshal Patel scored the winning runs.

MI vs RCB 2021: Yuvraj Singh stunned by Virat Kohli's captaincy

After RCB beat the five-time champions, former Indian allrounder Yuvraj Singh was left stunned by Virat Kohli's decision making. Yuvi failed to understand why Kohli would not send AB de Villiers up the order. "Don’t understand @ABdeVilliers17 batting at no 5 !!? your best batsmen after opening have to come at no 3 or no 4 in t20 just an opinion #MIvRCB #IPL2021," wrote Yuvi on his Twitter handle.