Yuvraj Tells Rohit That Team India '3rd Gen' Doesn't Respect Seniors; Has Few Role-models

Cricket News

Yuvraj Singh pointed out the dearth of seniors in the national side and the respect for them from the younger players as he spoke to Rohit Sharma on Tuesday

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Yuvraj Singh

Former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh pointed out the dearth of seniors in the national side and the respect for them from the younger players as he spoke to Rohit Sharma on Tuesday. With MS Dhoni's sabbatical from the game, the Men in Blue are reduced to just two experienced players in the side - the skipper and the vice-skipper. While the approach of the team and the selectors has changed, clearly hinting at building a younger side, the 2011 World Cup hero firmly believes that the presence of seniors are required to groom the youngsters and prepare them for the game. 

READ | Cheteshwar Pujara, Kedar Jadhav Donate Undisclosed Amounts For COVID-19 Fight: Report

'Fewer guys to look up to'

Speaking to Rohit Sharma live on Instagram, Yuvraj Singh said that the current generation of Indian cricketers did not respect their seniors when the former asked the latter about the difference in the squads then and now. Earlier, Yuvraj Singh had admitted that there was a dearth of seniors in the squad thereby creating a lack of role-models for the 3rd generation players to look up to. Yuvraj Singh, in an interview with a news daily earlier, had said that during his time the players followed a routine and were disciplined and had no distractions such as social media as opposed to the current set of players.

READ | Shane Warne Picks 'best' Between Viv Richards, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara & Virat Kohli

Yuvraj Singh donates to PM Cares Fund

In wake of the Coronavirus crisis across India, Yuvraj Singh pledged to donate a sum of Rs 50 lakh to the Prime Minister's CARES Fund. On April 5, the former cricketer took to Twitter to announce the same and urged his followers to contribute towards the cause as well. This donation came in the lines of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir among other cricketers, who made a contribution towards the PM CARES Fund as well recently.

READ | Deepak Chahar Spills Beans Over CSK Skipper MS Dhoni's PubG Skills

READ | Marnus Labuschagne Woos Fans With First Test Hundred In 2019-20 Summer; Watch Video

