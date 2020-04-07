Yuvraj Singh: Top 4 Noble Causes Supported By The Ex-Indian Cricketer

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is widely considered as one of the greatest limited-overs all-rounders of all-time. The left-hander was a prominent figure of the Indian side that won the 2007 World Twenty20 and the 2011 Cricket World Cup. The burly all-rounder is also well-known for his charitable work and philanthropic activities. Let's take a look at some Yuvraj Singh donation instances and other such activities.

Yuvraj Singh donation to PM Cares Fund

In wake of the coronavirus crisis across India, Yuvraj Singh pledged to donate a sum of ₹50 lakh to the Prime Minister's Cares Fund (PM Cares Fund). On April 5, the former cricketer took to Twitter to announce the same and urged his followers to contribute towards the cause as well. This Yuvraj Singh donation is on the lines of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir among other cricketers, who made a contribution towards the PM Cares Fund as well recently.

We are stronger when we stand united.



I will be lighting a candle tonight at 9pm for 9 minutes. Are you with me?



On this great day of solidarity, I pledge Rs. 50 Lakhs to the #PMCaresFunds. Please do your bit too!@narendramodi#9pm9minutes #IndiaFightsCorona — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 5, 2020

YouWeCan

YouWeCan is a cancer awareness foundation established by the cricketer. Being a cancer survivor himself, Yuvraj Singh’s aim through the foundation is to “empower all patients to fight cancer through awareness”. It is a non-profit organisation and it provides counselling and financial aid to underprivileged children for their cancer treatment.

Yuvraj Singh donation for Australian bushfire victims

Yuvraj Singh took part in The Big Appeal cricket match which was aimed at raising relief for victims from the 2020 Australian bushfires. The proceeds from the charity match were donated to a relief fund. The cricketer also auctioned off a signed stump from the 2011 World Cup quarter-final match and the proceeds from the same were also donated to a relief fund.

Yuvraj Singh Centre of Excellence

The 2011 World Cup-winner inaugurated the Yuvraj Singh Center of Excellence in October 2019. The centre is a sports development institute and its mission is to provide budding cricketers with a platform for training for the game. On its inauguration day, Yuvraj Singh emphasised on the importance of sports and why it must be inculcated among students.

