Yuvraj Singh Trolls India Players After Shikhar Dhawan Uploads Dancing Celebration Video

Former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh trolled the Men in Blue after opening batter Shikhar Dhawan uploaded a video of them celebrating by dancing. Yuvi told Gabbar and the rest to 'stick to cricket' after Team India were seen celebrating following their outstanding 3-0 ODI series win against Zimbabwe.

IND vs ZIM: Gill helps India win series 3-0

Sikandar Raza's lion-hearted effort took Zimbabwe on the cusp of a famous victory before India held their nerves to pull off a 13-run win in the third ODI and complete a series sweep on Monday. The stage for a potential clean sweep was set up by Shubman Gill, who smashed his maiden international hundred to take the visitors to 289 for eight. Zimbabwe's innings ended at 276 in 49.3 overs.

Gill (130 off 97 balls) shared a 140-run stand with Ishan Kishan (50 off 61) after the visitors decided to bat for the first time in the series. Barring the stand between Gill and Kishan, not much stood out from the Indian innings. Gill, whose outstanding innings comprised 15 fours and a six, played shots all around, with his straight drives and cover drives standing out. However, he did have a few nervous moments in his 90s before he reached his milestone.

As for the other Indian batters, both seasoned openers KL Rahul (30 off 46) and Shikhar Dhawan (40 off 68) would be disappointed at not being able to convert their starts. Coming back from a long injury break, Rahul had an ideal opportunity to get back into the groove ahead of the Asia Cup T20 tournament. He played on to a length ball off medium pacer Brad Evans who ended up taking five wickets for the first time.

Following a brilliant series win, India will now compete at the Asia Cup 2022 tournament. The whole squad of the Men in Blue is mentioned below:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.