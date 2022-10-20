Yuvraj Singh Wishes Virender Sehwag On Birthday In His Own Style, Dedicates Song For Him

Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag made a name for themselves through their destructive batting approach. Apart from smashing the opposition bowlers on the cricket field, both cricketers also share a great sense of humour. Virender Sehwag turned 44 on Thursday, October 20 and Yuvraj Singh posted a hilarious video on his Instagram handle to wish his former teammate on his birthday.

Virender Sehwag birthday: Yuvraj Singh sends a unique message to his former teammate

Yuvraj Singh posted a video which contained pictures of various moments shared with Sehwag on cricket throughout their career. The compiled images also had a piece of background music to it from a very popular Bollywood movie 'Dangal'. He captioned the image, "The song every opposition sang when the Sultan of Multan stepped onto the field. Happy Birthday virender sehwag! Sher ki dahaad aur Viru ke vaar ka koi muqabla nahi! Lots of love brother."

Both Sehwag and Yuvraj made their international debuts under former India skipper Sourav Ganguly. Both the cricketers went on to represent the country in many global tournaments, which included the 2003 World Cup, 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup.

Virender Sehwag's cricket career

Sehwag had an illustrious career while representing the nation for 12 years. The former cricketer during his initial days played as a middle-order batsman before being promoted to open the innings. The move proved to be a masterstroke as he cemented his place as one of the most destructive openers in international cricket. The former Indian opener featured in 104 Tests and 251 ODIs and recorded 8,586 and 8,273 runs respectively, including as many as 38 centuries and 6 double centuries in the game. In the T20I format, he played 19 matches for India scoring 394 runs.

In 2004, Virender Sehwag became the first Indian to score a triple hundred against arch-rivals Pakistan in their own backyard. The former cricketer achieved this feat during the first Test in Multan. The right-hander also scored another triple century (319) against South Africa in 2008 in Chennai. He holds the record of having scored the fastest triple century in terms of balls (278) to date. The 'Nawab of Najafgarh' is the only Indian batsman to score two Test triple centuries and the fourth batsman in world cricket to have achieved this feat in red-ball cricket.