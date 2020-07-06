Yuvraj Singh's Worli House Costs Remarkably The Same As John Abraham's Bandra Penthouse

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is widely recognised as one of the greatest limited-overs player to have represented the ‘Men in Blue’. A genuine match-winner on his field day, the 2011 World Cup-winner announced his international retirement in 2019. Yuvraj Singh is currently residing at his extravagant Worli residence in Mumbai with his wife Hazel Keech.

Yuvraj Singh’s good friend, Bollywood actor John Abraham, also lives in Mumbai. Interestingly, his penthouse in Bandra is almost valued the same as Yuvraj Singh’s Worli house.

Yuvraj Singh house: A sneak peek

According to architecturaldigest.in, Yuvraj Singh reportedly purchased a 16,000 square feet apartment in Worli, Mumbai for â‚¹64 crore (US$8.5 million). The Yuvraj Singh house consists of two flats, i.e. the entire 29th floor of the C-Wing in the Omkar 1973 Towers. It is reported that the decorated all-rounder paid â‚¹40,000 (US$529) per square feet for his apartment.

Yuvraj Singh apartment building in pictures

John Abraham’s Bandra penthouse

Bollywood actor John Abraham lives in a two-level luxurious penthouse in Bandra, Mumbai. His 4,000 square feet penthouse gives a stunning view of the Arabian Sea from one side and according to inuth.com, it is estimated to be valued at â‚¹60 crore (US$8.4 million), i.e. virtually the same as of Yuvraj Singh’s Worli apartment. John Abraham’s house is located on the 7th and 8th floors of a residential complex in Bandra.

John Abraham house in pictures

Yuvraj Singh net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Yuvraj Singh net worth figure is estimated to be around â‚¹250 crore (US$33 million) as of June 2020. The Yuvraj Singh net worth figure includes his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. His net worth also comprises of his several brand endorsement deals, sponsorship and past Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts.

