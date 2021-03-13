Yuvraj Singh Wreaks Havoc Against SA, Quips 'can Return To Team India' After Eng T20 Loss

As India Legends locked horns with South Africa Legends on Saturday in the Road Safety World Series (RSWS), Yuvraj Singh turned the clock back in time as he unleashed carnage at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The last group stage match on Saturday witnessed several moments of magic starting with Sachin Tendulkar's iconic straight drive which made fans nostalgic. Moreover, the Master Blaster went on to score a half-century leading his team from the front just like he did on several occasions for the Men in Blue.

However, it was Yuvraj Singh's blitzkrieg against South Africa which sent fans into a frenzy as the explosive all-rounder spared no Proteas bowler. Singh, who notched up an effortless half-century in style with a six, smashed 6 sixes and 2 fours at a whopping strike rate of 236.36. Singh not only remained unbeaten also propelled India's total to 204, setting a mammoth target for South Africa.

Singh smashes sixes

Yuvraj Singh also took his fans back in time as he showed glimpses of the havoc he wreaked in Durban in 2007 when he smashed England's Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over. Although this time his target was different, Singh fell two short of repeating his feat. The former India all-rounder hit Kruger for four consecutive sixes making fans nostalgic over his innings in Durban. Here's how netizens reacted:

0, 6, 6, 6, 6, 0



Yuvi quietly does a throwback to that night in Durban! #RoadSafetyWorldSeries — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) March 13, 2021

90's kid watching Sachin Tendulkar and #YuvrajSingh on a full flow in #RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 and going on a nostalgia trip after hearing full stadium chanting ' Yuvi.. Yuvi..Sachin..Sachin! ' pic.twitter.com/iJzYxLojS5 — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) March 13, 2021

Sachin paji 60run on 37 balls



Yuvi paji 52 run on 22 balls



Old days are back 🔥🔥#IndiaLegends — SidharthShuklaFanClub🔥🔥 (@Akash09211) March 13, 2021

Apart from Yuvraj and Sachin, Badrinath also played an effective innings of 42 runs before getting retired hurt. Yusuf Pathan contributed with 23 runs at a strike rate of 230 as India registered a massive total. While India has already made its way to the semi-final of the Road Safety Series, a win today will ensure South Africa's spot there as well.

Opining that he got a bit lucky, Yuvraj Singh quipped that he also stands a chance of returning back to the Indian hut after their recent loss against England. "Peak time it was 6 out of 6 and now it is 4 out of 4, will take that. I also got dropped, so was a little lucky. Think I have a chance of getting back into the Indian team especially after their loss to England in the first T20I, just kidding. Happy with the way I am hitting the ball. It is amazing that (the crowd) they have come to support the guys who have retired," said Yuvraj Singh after his fiery innings.

Ímage Credits: AP

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.