Yuvraj Singh's Incredible U-19 World Cup Story Recalled By Teammate Reetinder Singh Sodhi

Everyone is aware of the pure devastation that former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is capable of and no one would know it better than Stuart Broad. He has the ability and confidence to hit any bowler in the world for how many ever runs and there is very little those bowlers could do. Former India U-19 World Cup-winning player Reetinder Singh Sodhi spoke about the devastation and confidence that Yuvraj was capable of when he recalled India's semifinal win over Australia back in the 1999-2000 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

"In the semi-final against Australia, we put ourselves in a good position. Yuvraj and I were padded up and as the end overs approached, I could see Yuvi was on edge, itching to go out and bat. I told him, 'Yuvi, do something today', and he's like, 'Boss, I'm going to own the field.' For the next 20 minutes or so, we all sat there and watched him smack five sixes and hit a fifty off 20-odd balls. That confidence you could see even then. It was unbelievable."

India win the 1999-2000 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup

India ended up winning that match thanks to Yuvraj Singh's quickfire 58 off just 25 balls. He hit five fours and five sixes as he achieved a sensational strike rate of 232. Ravneet Ricky hit 108 runs in 148 prior to Yuvraj's fiery knock as India set a target of 285 runs for Australia to chase. Australia had the likes of Shaun Marsh, Andrew McDonald, Shane Watson, Chris Hartley and Mitchell Johnson. But India's under-19 team managed to restrict the Aussies to just 114 runs in 34.5 overs. India then moved on to the final where they took on Sri Lanka.

In the final, where Sri Lanka were the home favourites as it was being played in Colombo, it looked a little tough for the Indian team. But they came out all guns blazing. They restricted Sri Lanka to 178 runs as Shalabh Srivastava took three wickets. With 178 runs to chase in 50 overs, the Indian batting lineup took their time to score and did not take many risks. They lost a few wickets but Reetinder Singh Sodhi came out and played a wonderful knock to help India over the line. He scored 39 runs in 43 balls and also bowled 10 overs. While he did not take any wickets he did manage to pile on the pressure as he conceded just 26 runs in his 10 overs at an economy rate of 2.60. He was awarded the Player of the Match and India won the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.