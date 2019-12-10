Yuvraj To Promote Cricket In Madagascar, Mother Shabnam Appointed Economic Councilor

India's World Cup 2011 Hero Yuvraj Singh will promote cricket in Madagascar along with awareness on Cancer, as his mother Shabnam Singh has been appointed as the Conseillère Economique for the Island nation on Monday.

"Yes, my son Yuvraj will definitely help me in not only introduce but also promote the game of cricket in Madagascar. We are also looking forward to help spread awareness on Cancer through YouWeCan Foundation in Madagascar. I am very happy and humbled on being chosen for this honour. I would like to take this as an opportunity to contribute something good for my country. I would dedicate my efforts towards strengthening the socio-economic-cultural relations between these two wonderful countries and move forward towards mutual wellbeing,” Shabnam told Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Monday.

Investment opportunity

"There are a lot of opportunities for development in Madagascar economically. The farmers from Punjab and other parts of the nation can come forward to invest in Madagascar. Apart from investment, my focus will be on double C - Cricket and Cancer," she informed.

Promoting cooperation in a number of priority areas

“India has had maritime links with Madagascar for several centuries. Today both countries successfully enjoy strong diplomatic and trade relations. Madagascar is one of the most incredible, open and accommodating countries in the world, in terms of both government and society. It is a rich and diverse country, with a very unique blend of African and Asian landscapes and cultures. By further strengthening its bond with Madagascar, India can support economic growth by promoting cooperation in a number of priority areas including infrastructure, human resources, agriculture, mining, defence, education, tourism etc.“, she added.

