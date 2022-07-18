Yuzvendra Chahal Attempts Joe Root's 'magical' Self-balancing Bat Trick After Virat Kohli

Team India wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal found himself in the headlines on Sunday for contributing with the second-best bowling figures for India in the 3rd ODI against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. Chahal’s clinical bowling effort of 3/60 in 9.5 overs helped India to restrict England at 259/10 in the first innings, as India cruised to the target in the second innings, riding high on Rishabh Pant’s heroic unbeaten century. Meanwhile, Chahal also became one of the talking points of the match, for attempting England cricketer Joe Root’s self-balancing bat trick.

During England’s first Test match against New Zealand in June, the former England Test skipper Root was spotted standing at the non-striker's end, with his bat standing on its own, without any support from the player. The video of the Root doing so quickly went viral on social media, as fans jokingly called him a magician. Later in the month, former India captain Virat Kohli was also spotted mimicking Root’s bat balancing 'magic' during India’s four-day tour game against Leicestershire.

Meanwhile, during the India vs England 3rd ODI on Sunday, Chahal was spotted trying his hand at the self-balancing bat trick. The picture of Chahal trying the trick also made waves on social media, within no time. Fans jokingly pointed out that trick worked only with ‘New Balance’ bat like Root, whereas a few fans explained why Root was able to balance his bat on its own.

“Again it only works with a 'New Balance' Bat, a fan said. At the same time, explaining the same, another fan replied, “Root has different kind of bat compared to Virat, that's why it is named after new http://balance.it has equal weight on both sides therefore easy to balance”.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star for India in the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI

Coming back to the series-deciding 3rd ODI, India’s win by five wickets handed them a 2-1 win in the ODI series. India earlier won the series opener by 10 wickets, before losing out on the 2nd ODI by 100 runs. India won the 3rd ODI, courtesy of the notable contributions by Hardik Pandya, Chahal, and most importantly Rishabh Pant.

While Chahal accounted for three wickets in the match, Hardik contributed with the best figures of 4/24 in seven overs. Rishabh on the other hand remained unbeaten after scoring 125* runs in 113 balls, which took India through to the win. Hardik also contributed with a knock of 71 runs in 55 balls for India.

